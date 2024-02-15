Aryna Sabalenka flaunts tiger-themed Valentine's Day gift from boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka recently showcased an incredible tiger-themed gift from boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov on Valentine's Day.

Sabalenka has publicly been in a relationship with Koltsov since the initial months of 2021. She recently competed at the Australian Open 2024, putting up an outstanding performance to successfully defend her crown.

Currently in the midst of a well-deserved break following her victory, the Belarusian shared a picture on her Instagram, revealing an exquisite tiger-themed gold necklace gifted by her boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov on Valentine's Day. She also indulged in some light-hearted banter with her boyfriend.

"Valentine's Day was quite successful for me, but not for Kostantin Kolstov," Aryna Sabalenka shared a picture on her Instagram account.

Aryna Sabalenka reveals her Valentine's Day gift from boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov

Sabalenka's boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov is often spotted motivating his girlfriend from the stands during important matches on the main tour. He is a former Ice hockey professional and has represented nine different teams across Russia during his illustrious career.

Koltsov captured titles such as the Kubok Spartaka, Kubok Prezidenta Respubliki Bashkortostan, Kubok Romazana, and Kubok Polesya.

Andy Roddick: "Aryna Sabalenka is the most consistent player in the world right now"

2024 Australian Open Women's Champion Media Opportunity

Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick recently said that Aryna Sabalenka is one of the most consistent tennis players in the world at the moment.

Sabalenka captured three titles on the women's tour last year and has already added to her trophy cabinet in 2024. She is also closing in on the World No. 1 spot, which is currently held by Iga Swiatek.

Roddick, who was known for his rocketing serve and fierce hitting from the baseline, hailed the Belarusian's impact in the last couple of years. He discussed Sabalenka's progress on his new podcast Served With Andy Roddick and said:

"I let past reputation get in the way of what was right in front of my eyeballs. She (Sabalenka) is the most consistent player in the world right now and I don't think it's up for debate at this point."

The American also included Sabalenka’s fierce rival and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the discussion and felt that the Pole hasn’t been as consistent as the Belarusian despite winning two Major titles out of her last six on tour.

"The confidence comes in bunches, but she's (Swiatek) susceptible, as she's proven early in these events. Sabalenka is the most bankable player on Earth right now," he added.