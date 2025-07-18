Aryna Sabalenka follows Serena Williams' footsteps with historic feat in latest WTA rankings

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka extended her reign at the top of the women's singles rankings after the Wimbledon championship, where she went down in the semifinal against Amanda Anisimova.

Following the latest update in the WTA Rankings, Sabalenka has become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2015 to surpass the 12,000-point mark. Notably, Sabalenka now holds 12,420 ranking points.

Sabalenka holds a massive edge over World No. 2 Coco Gauff, who has 7,669 points to her male. It's a massive difference of 4,751 points and thus, the Belarusian can be rest assured that no one will threaten her World No. 1 throne anytime soon.

Aryna Sabalenka takes Wimbledon SF loss in stride

Days after her semifinal exit at Wimbledon against Amanda Anisimova (6-4, 4-6, 6-4), Aryna Sabalenka has moved on from the surprise loss. She recently posted glimpses and highlights of her stay at the All England Club, accompanied by a warm caption filled with gratitude.

"Thank you @wimbledon for a special two weeks filled with great atmosphere and great opponents. I’m grateful I was able to compete this year and I will see you next year. 🍓🤍🌱" she wrote.

Meanwhile, Anisimova would go on to lose the Wimbledon final against Iga Swiatek. She couldn't win a game as she lost 6-0, 6-0.

After her loss in the semifinal, Sabalenka highlighted her relationship with the tournament in London, where she has lost three semifinals and was not allowed to participate in 2022.

“Then I was banned from playing," Sabalenka said. "Then I was injured. So I have really more of a hate relationship right now with Wimbledon, but I really hope that one day I will, yeah, turn it around and have a love relationship.

“Of course, if one day I'm going to be able to win it, of course, I'm going to look back on all of these tough losses and think that I still did it ... Yeah, now it's tough, but I never give up, and I'm going to come back stronger, for sure.”

In latest news, Aryna Sabalenka has officially withdrawn from the National Bank Open in Montreal, citing fatigue. The goal is to be fresh and fully prepared for Cincinnati and the crucial U.S. Open, where she's the defending champion.

