Aryna Sabalenka gets honest about unexpected fan support from boyfriend Georgios' native country at Madrid Open

Aryna Sabalenka recently made a candid confession about how she feels being vociferously supported by fans from Brazil, the World No. 1's boyfriend Georgios Frangulis' home nation. Sabalenka's confession came on the back of her comeback victory against Elise Mertens in the third round of the ongoing 2025 Madrid Open.

Sabalenka got off to the worst possible start against Mertens, losing the first set 3-6 to the 29-year-old Belgian. However, the three-time Major champion roared back into the contest and sealed her progress to the fourth round by winning the second and third sets 6-2, 6-1. The two-time Madrid Open champion is set to face Peyton Stearns in the fourth round of the WTA 1000 event.

After the conclusion of the match, Aryna Sabalenka told the Madrid Open's official Twitch channel about the support she receives from Brazilian tennis fans. The Belarusian stated that she had never expected to garner a sizeable following of Brazilian fans considering that fact that she doesn't hail from her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis' native country.

"They’re the best, I don’t think I’ve ever felt support like theirs, because they’re not from my country and I wasn’t expecting it," Sabalenka said.

"They’re really fun, I’d never experienced that before. I’ve never been to Brazil, but I’m happy that my community of fans is still growing and hopefully I can go soon," she added.

The Belarusian also sat down for an interview with Tennis Channel's Prakash Amritraj, where she echoed similar sentiments.

Aryna Sabalenka calls Brazilian fans 'her people'; jokes about almost having become Brazilian herself

Aryna Sabalenka (Source: Getty)

During the Tennis Channel interview, Prakash Amritraj quizzed Aryna Sabalenka regarding the support she tends to receive from Brazilian fans. In her response, the World No. 1 joked that she feels as if she's a Brazilian herself these days.

"That's my people," Sabalenka said.

"I'm almost Brazilian right now," she added.

The Belarusian proceeded to express her gratitude to fans from other countries as well, saying:

"I love it so much (being supported by fans from different nations). Honestly, every time I'm playing out there and I feel their support, there's nothing better than that. And I'm really grateful for their support and it's fun, and I really hope, not only my Brazilian community but... doesn't matter where you're from, I hope it's going to grow, because I really have, like, sometimes when I play they scream my name, I get goosebumps. It's an inspiration."

Sabalenka started dating Brazilian entrepreneur Georgios Frangulis in early 2024. Since then, Frangulis has been an ever-present in the World No. 1's box, cheering her on along with her team members across high-profile tennis tournaments around the world. Following her title triumph at this year's Miami Open, Sabalenka had laid bare that Frangulis often urges her to visit Brazil.

