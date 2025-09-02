"Aryna Sabalenka isn't going to beat me" - Nick Kyrgios super cocky as he sends World No. 1 warning ahead of 'Battle of the Sexes'

Nick Kyrgios recently spoke up about facing Aryna Sabalenka in the pair's upcoming Battle of the Sexes clash, which will most likely take place during the ATP event in Hong Kong early next year. Kyrgios oozed confidence, even though multiple injuries have drastically limited the Australian's playing time in recent years. Meanwhile, Sabalenka, the reigning WTA No. 1, is regularly challenging for the biggest titles in women's tennis.

In a conversation with fellow ATP star Alexander Bublik, Kyrgios hailed Sabalenka and laid bare his excitement at locking horns with the three-time singles Major champion from Belarus.

"She's awesome by the way. Getting to know her, she's definitely a character, but I'm super excited for that (Battle of the Sexes against Sabalenka). I think she's a type of player who genuinely thinks she's going to win," the 2022 Wimbledon men's singles runner-up said.

Subsequently, upon hearing Bublik's suggestion that Aryna Sabalenka has a chance of defeating Nick Kyrgios, the Australian confidently predicted a win for himself over the Belarusian.

"She's not going to beat me brother. Do you really think I have to try 100%? I'm going to try (to beat Sabalenka). Definitely. I'm representing you, the men's side. I would say 6-2 maybe," Kyrgios added.

Given where they respectively are right now in terms of actively competing, it's fair to say that if Sabalenka produces her best tennis at the upcoming Battle of the Sexes against Kyrgios, the Belarusian has a great chance of winning the showpiece contest.

Nick Kyrgios withdrew from US Open as injury woes continue to make Australian's future unsure; Aryna Sabalenka's title defense at Flushing Meadows flourishes

Nick Kyrgios at the 2025 Miami Open (Source: Getty)

There were high hopes surrounding Nick Kyrgios' return to action at the start of the 2025 tennis season after the Australian's injury-and-surgery-marred 2023 and 2024 seasons, during which he barely played. However, his first-round loss to the big-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard at his comeback tournament, the Brisbane International, proved that the Australian had a lot of catching up to do.

Two further first-round exits followed for Kyrgios, first at his home Slam, the Australian Open, and then at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Next, at the Miami Open, the 30-year-old finally snapped his losing streak by defeating Mackenzie McDonald in his opener. Unfortunately, in the very next round, he was bageled by Karen Khachanov, losing to the Russian in straight sets.

The Australian hasn't played a competitive singles match since his exit from Miami, and he also pulled out from Roland Garros, Wimbledon and most recently, the US Open.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka, the defending US Open champion, is on a strong run at Flushing Meadows once again. The Belarusian is yet to drop a set at the hardcourt Major, with 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova awaiting her in the last eight.

