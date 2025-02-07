Aryna Sabalenka highlights 'crazy difference' between tennis balls after 25 minutes of practice

During her tennis practice session, Aryna Sabalenka showcased a vast difference between two tennis balls. The Belarusian player recently concluded her Australian Open campaign.

Sabalenka delivered a notable performance at the Australian Open, reaching the finals after besting several top-notch athletes. However, she fell short of nabbing the title, as Madison Keys dominated the match, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5. Days after this loss, Aryna was seen practicing for her next campaign. During the session, she shared an observation of her tennis balls.

Sabalenka shared a picture of two tennis balls on X, one that was a little worn off after she practiced for 25 minutes, and the other was a new one. Highlighting the huge difference between them, she wrote in the tweet:

"25 min vs new. Crazy difference👀 "

Aryna Sabalenka started the 2025 season by competing at Brisbane International, where she trounced several renowned players, including Renata Zarazua and Mirra Andreeva, to reach the finals. In the last round, she squared off against Paula Badosa and notably dominated the match, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, claiming the title.

Aryna Sabalenka opened up about tennis being the love of her life

In a recent interview with Flaunt magazine, Aryna Sabalenka spoke about tennis being the love of her life. She opened up about the reason, stating that she loves the competition. She also shared the things she does when not playing or practicing, including having good coffee, scrolling Instagram, and more.

“I’m so competitive. I am, I mean, aggressive in some ways on the court. It’s quite crazy. You have to be 100% armed, which is really tough to handle, being like that throughout the whole day. When I’m not training, I’m just trying to do things which bring me joy. Sometimes, it’s even a simple thing like going for a good coffee in a good cafe. You just enjoy the place, and you sit there having a coffee, scrolling Instagram, doing something completely stupid. Being off. It’s important," said Aryna Sabalenka.

Following this, Sabalenka also talked about what motivates her to keep going in the sport. Crediting her family for the same, she said that she always wanted them to be proud of her.

“They’re definitely the ones who motivate me to keep going. There were some times when I wanted to give up, but I was just thinking, I cannot quit. I want them to be proud of me, to bring some positivity into their lives because they get happy when I win. And I want it to be a great example for my sister; she’s 11 years younger. I want her to see a good example [in me] just like I saw in my father.”

Aryna Sabalenka entered the 2025 season as the World No. 1 despite losing her last match of 2024, the WTA Finals, against Coco Gauff in November.

