Aryna Sabalenka hits the tennis court with boyfriend Georgios Frangulis in Miami, shares polaroids from their time together

Aryna Sabalenka recently shared a picture from a tennis session during her off-season vacation in Miami with her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis. Frangulis, a Brazilian entrepreneur, founded the Açaí brand Oakberry in December 2016 and sponsored the Haas F1 Team.

The World No. 1 began dating the Brazilian in early April 2024. She first revealed their relationship in an Instagram post in May and since then, the couple has regularly shared glimpses of their time together.

After a semifinal exit at the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Aryna Sabalenka traveled to Paris with her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis. She recently shared highlights of the trip on her Instagram stories, showcasing the city's scenic beauty.

The couple then arrived in Miami, Florida, where Aryna Sabalenka received an elegant flower bouquet from Georgios Frangulis, which she shared on her Instagram story. A day later, the two headed to the tennis court, and Sabalenka posted a picture also highlighting a few Polaroids capturing their time together.

"Good morning," Sabalenka wrote.

You can watch the picture shared by the Belarusian on her Instagram story below:

Aryna Sabalenka's Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @arynasabalenka)

Sabalenka last competed at the 2024 WTA Finals in Riyadh, where she reached the semifinals. However, her campaign came to an end after losing to the eventual champion Coco Gauff.

Aryna Sabalenka recently finished the 2024 season as the World No. 1 for the first time in her career.

"Honestly, I wasn't really focusing on World No. 1 ranking": Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka with the World No. 1 trophy (Image Source: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka surpassed Iga Swiatek in the WTA rankings on October 21 to claim the World No. 1 spot. Her title victories at the US Open and WTA 1000 Wuhan Open were seemingly key to achieving this milestone, coupled with the Pole missing some WTA 500 events.

Sabalenka entered the year-end championship in Riyadh as World No. 1, and her semifinal run in the tournament helped her maintain the ranking. This is the first time in her career that the Belarusian will finish a year at the top of the WTA rankings.

In a recent episode of Served with Andy Roddick, the 26-year-old revealed that she wasn't overly concerned with rankings or maintaining her position at the top but focused on her game.

"Honestly, I wasn't really focusing on like, World No. 1 ranking and what should I do to like to finish the year as World No. 1? You know, I didn't do that math, you know, I was like, whatever. In an interview, they asked me like, do you know what you have to do to finish the year as world number one. I was like, 'No, and don't tell me, please, I don't want to know that.' I just wanted to focus on my tennis and just stay focused," Sabalenka said. (at 7:30).

Sabalenka's remarkable 2024 season featured two Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open and US Open. Additionally, she won two WTA 1000 titles in Cincinnati and Wuhan, while also reaching the finals of the Italian Open, Madrid Open, and Brisbane International. Sabalenka ends her 2024 season with 56 wins out of 70 matches.

