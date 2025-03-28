Aryna Sabalenka & Jasmine Paolini receive surprise support from $14,000,000-worth Hollywood actress & her husband at Miami Open

Aryna Sabalenka and Jasmine Paolini's Miami Open semifinal was played out in front of several celebrities. None were glamorous than Millie Bobbie Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi. The 21-year-old actress, who is worth $14 million (as per celebritynetworth.com), was pictured in the audience with Bongiovi, who is the son of the celebrated singer Jon Bon Jovi.

The couple watched as World No. 1 Sabalenka announced a return to her best form by comfortably beating double Grand Slam finalist Paolini in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2. Sabalenka has given away only 23 games and no sets in her five matches in Miami and will be the favorite to win the title on Saturday.

Millie Bobbie Brown is British-born but moved to Orlando, Florida, when she was eight. Her husband's father, Jon Bon Jovi, is a famous Floridian and has been seen at Delray Beach and previous Miami Open tournaments. The eagle-eyed WTA X account spotted Brown and Bongiovi at the Sabalenka vs Paolini game and posted their picture, with the caption:

"Some special guests."

The Tennis Letter X account also picked out Brown in the crowd. Their picture was accompanied by the caption:

"Millie Bobby Brown in the house watching Aryna Sabalenka and Jasmine Paolini in Miami"

Brown and Bongiovi met in 2021, and in April 2023, they announced their engagement. A year later, in May 2024, they were married in a private ceremony and Brown announced that she would be taking her husband's last name, as reported by people.com.

Jon Bon Jovi has a home in Palm Beach and attends Wimbledon and the Miami Open whenever he can

Celebrity Sightings At Wimbledon 2023 - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Neither Millie Bobbie Brown nor Jake Bongiovi has expressed an interest in tennis in the past. However, Jon Bon Jovi, the lead singer of the band that shares his surname, is a huge fan of the sport. Brown's father-in-law has been pictured at Wimbledon and the 2024 Miami Open.

Bon Jovi was seen watching Cameron Norrie in practice and was introduced to Ben Shelton. He was also interviewed by atptour.com, who asked the iconic singer to name his favorite players. Bon Jovi replied:

“Oh yeah. Carlos, Daniil Medvedev. Young Ben Shelton over here. Jessie Pegula, Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari. So many of the girls. I've just become obsessed with [tennis].”

As yet, there's no record of his son or daughter-in-law sharing in his tennis obsession. However, their presence at the Sabalenka vs Paolini semifinal suggests that the couple are set to become firm fans of the sport.

