Aryna Sabalenka, Madison Keys, Holger Rune & others send love to Caroline Wozniacki after she and husband David Lee welcome their 3rd child

Caroline Wozniacki recently became a mother for the third time as she gave birth to her and husband David Lee's third child, son Max Wozniacki Lee, on Saturday, July 26. The development prompted several tennis stars, including Aryna Sabalenka, Madison Keys and Holger Rune, to deliver their reactions.Shortly after giving birth to Max, Wozniacki took to both X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to share the update with her followers. The former WTA No. 1 posted a heartwarming picture featuring three-year-old daughter Olivia and two-year-old son James all smiles while holding Max. The 2018 Australian Open women's singles champion captioned the post:&quot;Max Wozniacki Lee, born July 26, 2025! Mom and baby are healthy and our family couldnt be happier! ❤️✨&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn Instagram, reigning WTA No. 1 and three-time singles Major winner Aryna Sabalenka commented:&quot;So sweet,congratulations 😍😍😍&quot;Madison Keys, the reigning Australian Open champion, also chimed in, writing:&quot;Congratulations!!&quot;Donna Vekic and Laura Robson also sent their love to Wozniacki. Famed American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn congratulated the Dane as well.Players' reactions on Instagram to Wozniacki becoming a mother for a third time (Source: Instagram/carowozniacki)On X, Caroline Wozniacki's compatriot, ATP star Holger Rune wrote:&quot;Congratulations 👶🏼🫶🏼&quot;Former ATP No. 8 John Isner also weighed in, writing:&quot;Congrats!!!&quot;Caroline Wozniacki confirmed her pregnancy with her and David Lee's third child in April this yearCaroline Wozniacki (Source: Getty)Wozniacki made it public that she was pregnant with her and NBA All-Star husband Lee's third child on Sunday, April 6, this year. Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old shared an adorable family picture featuring herself, her husband, Olivia and James. In the picture, Olivia could be seen holding Max's ultrasound images. Wozniacki playfully captioned the post:&quot;Officially switching to zone defense! Our family couldn’t be more excited to welcome baby #3 soon! 👶🏼&quot;Back in December 2019, Wozniacki temporarily retired from tennis, citing her motivation of starting a family with Lee.&quot;I've always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it's time to be done. In recent months, I've realized that there is a lot more in life that I'd like to accomplish off the court,&quot; she wrote in an Instagram post at the time.After giving birth to Olivia and James, the Dane made a comeback to the sport in June 2023.Caroline Wozniacki's most recent competitive outing came at the 2024 US Open, where she registered dominant straight set victories in all her matches spanning the first three rounds. In the fourth round though, No. 22 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia dashed the Dane's hopes. As things stand, only time will tell when, and more importantly if Wozniacki makes another return to professional tennis.