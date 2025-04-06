Caroline Wozniacki and husband David Lee announce 3rd pregnancy in adorable fashion with kids Olivia & James

Caroline Wozniacki and her husband David Lee are all set to welcome their third child in 2025. The couple announced the happy news in a heartwarming post with their children Olivia and James.

Wozniacki gave birth to their firstborn daughter Olivia in June 2021, and their son James in October 2022. She is now expecting her third child with former NBA star David Lee, with the couple making the revelation in an adorable Instagram post.

Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee shared an endearing snap from a family beach outing, which featured their daughter Olivia holding up the ultrasound images. The former World No. 1 also made a clever basketball reference, as she expressed how excited she and Lee were to get outnumbered by their children.

"Officially switching to zone defense! Our family couldn’t be more excited to welcome baby #3 soon! 👶🏼," Caroline Wozniacki captioned the Instagram post.

Wozniacki initially retired from professional tennis in 2020, and later announced her surprise return to the sport in 2023. However, the 34-year-old last competed on tour at the 2024 US Open, with the reason for her continued absence in 2025 now becoming clear.

During her campaign at the New York Major, the former World No. 1 opened up about how "tricky" it was to balance her tennis career while still ensuring that she was the best mother to Olivia and James.

"Having kids makes a big difference. Obviously my kids are there every day and I'm so grateful for that. It's the best job in the world and I love it. I try to make sure that I'm still a 100 per cent present mum whilst also trying to balance being the best tennis player I can be. I think that's where it can get a bit tricky sometimes," Caroline Wozniacki said.

Caroline Wozniacki has been embracing family life amid her break from tour. The Dane has been making the most of her time with her children Olivia and James, capturing their adventures on the golf course and in the swimming pool. It remains to be seen whether Wozniacki will choose to extend her tennis career after giving birth for the third time.

