Caroline Wozniacki shares glimpses of fun golf & swimming outings for children Olivia and James

Caroline Wozniacki shared a sneak peek of spending quality time with her kids, Olivia and James, in her most recent update. The Danish tennis player shares two children with her husband and former NBA star, David Lee.

The couple started dating in 2017 and read their wedding vows two years later in 2019. The two welcomed their first child, a daughter named Olivia, in June 2021, and their second child, a son named James, in October 2022. Ever since then, she has shared frequent updates about her children on social media.

Most recently, she shared adorable glimpses of her children enjoying golf and swimming on her Instagram story. In the first clip, she shared a cute video of both her children running together in a golf field, and in the second story, she shared a video of her son, James, learning how to swim. Here are a few snaps of the story:

Wozniacki's Instagram story

Wozniacki's Instagram story

A few days ago she enjoyed a fun beach outing with her children and shared a picture of her children enjoying some beach activities on her Instagram story and wrote a five-word message for them that read:

"Hard at work these two 😍"

Wozniacki first announced her retirement in 2020, and four years later, she expressed her intentions of making a comeback to the sport in 2024.

Caroline Wozniacki opened up about prioritizing her family over tennis

The Danish tennis player, Wozniacki- Source: Getty

Caroline Wozniacki sat for an interview with Punto de Break in 2024, where she made her feelings known about prioritizing her family over her professional career. She revealed that she is happily married, and marriage does not change her preparation for training. However, she added that having kids has made a big difference and said that she was trying to be the best mother while trying to balance her tennis career simultaneously.

"Of course marriage is a big thing and I'm very happily married but when you get married it doesn't really change your preparation for training or matches or days off," Caroline Wozniacki said.

She added:

"Having kids makes a big difference. Obviously my kids are there every day and I'm so grateful for that. It's the best job in the world and I love it. I try to make sure that I'm still a 100 percent present mum whilst also trying to balance being the best tennis player I can be. I think that's where it can get a bit tricky sometimes."

Caroline Wozniacki showed her desire to make a comeback in the sport after Christmas 2024 by competing in the Australian Open 2025. However, she withdrew from the tournament, stating that her body wasn't feeling great and she was struggling with rheumatoid arthritis. The Danish player is still absent from the tour, and no updates about the future events have been shared yet.

