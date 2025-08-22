  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Aryna Sabalenka makes a heartfelt appeal to fans as she looks to add another member to her team ahead of the US Open

Aryna Sabalenka makes a heartfelt appeal to fans as she looks to add another member to her team ahead of the US Open

By Riddhi Acharya
Published Aug 22, 2025 02:40 GMT
Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 7 - Source: Getty
Aryna Sabalenka makes heartfelt appeal to fans (Image Source: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka recently made a heartfelt appeal to fans. As the World No.1 gears up for her US Open campaign, she's looking to add a cute member to her crew and asked her fans for their support in convincing her team about the same.

Ad

Sabalenka arrives at the 2025 US Open as the defending champion and a two-time finalist. In 2023, she reached her maiden final at the hard court Major, but was denied the trophy by home player Coco Gauff. However, a year later, the Belarusian had her redemption as she outdid Jessica Pegula to win her first US Open crown.

Now, as she gears up to reach her third-consecutive final at the event, Aryna Sabalenka recently ran into an adorable puppy in New York. Taking to her Instagram stories, the 27-year-old shared a glimpse of herself cuddling the dog, and made an appeal to fans, writing,

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Guys please help me to convince my team to adopt this sweetheart.”
Via @arynasabalenka on Instagram
Via @arynasabalenka on Instagram

The 2025 US Open women's singles main draw will kick off on Sunday, August 25. Sabalenka heads into the event as the top seed and will be taking on Rebeka Masarova for her opening round match.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka looks back on her Cincinnati Open campaign

Sabalenka at the Cincinnati Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)
Sabalenka at the Cincinnati Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka was last seen in action at the 2025 Cincinnati Open. The Belarusian kicked off her time at the WTA Masters 1000 event with a win over Marketa Vondroušová. She then engaged in a close fought battle with Emma Raducanu, before defeating the Brit over the course of three games.

Ad

Up next, Sabalenka disposed of Jessica Bouzas Maniero. However, her campaign in Ohio came to an end in the quarterfinals, when she was outdone by ninth seed Elena Rybakina in straight sets.

Reflecting on her outing at the event, the tennis star wrote on Instagram,

“Not the result I wanted, but ready to switch gears for NYC a pleasure Thank you @cincytennis, always a pleasure.”
Ad
Ad

Over the course of 2025, Aryna Sabalenka has delivered consistently impressive performances in Grand Slam events. She was the runner up at the Australian Open and French Open, and reached the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships.

However, despite her incredible form, the World No.1 has been unable to lay claim to a Major title this year. With the final Grand Slam of the year right around the corner, fans will be curious to see if she can break this losing streak and successfully defend her US Open crown.

About the author
Riddhi Acharya

Riddhi Acharya

Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Riddhi Acharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications