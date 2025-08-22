Aryna Sabalenka makes a heartfelt appeal to fans as she looks to add another member to her team ahead of the US Open

Aryna Sabalenka recently made a heartfelt appeal to fans. As the World No.1 gears up for her US Open campaign, she's looking to add a cute member to her crew and asked her fans for their support in convincing her team about the same.Sabalenka arrives at the 2025 US Open as the defending champion and a two-time finalist. In 2023, she reached her maiden final at the hard court Major, but was denied the trophy by home player Coco Gauff. However, a year later, the Belarusian had her redemption as she outdid Jessica Pegula to win her first US Open crown.Now, as she gears up to reach her third-consecutive final at the event, Aryna Sabalenka recently ran into an adorable puppy in New York. Taking to her Instagram stories, the 27-year-old shared a glimpse of herself cuddling the dog, and made an appeal to fans, writing,“Guys please help me to convince my team to adopt this sweetheart.”Via @arynasabalenka on InstagramThe 2025 US Open women's singles main draw will kick off on Sunday, August 25. Sabalenka heads into the event as the top seed and will be taking on Rebeka Masarova for her opening round match.Aryna Sabalenka looks back on her Cincinnati Open campaignSabalenka at the Cincinnati Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)Aryna Sabalenka was last seen in action at the 2025 Cincinnati Open. The Belarusian kicked off her time at the WTA Masters 1000 event with a win over Marketa Vondroušová. She then engaged in a close fought battle with Emma Raducanu, before defeating the Brit over the course of three games.Up next, Sabalenka disposed of Jessica Bouzas Maniero. However, her campaign in Ohio came to an end in the quarterfinals, when she was outdone by ninth seed Elena Rybakina in straight sets.Reflecting on her outing at the event, the tennis star wrote on Instagram,“Not the result I wanted, but ready to switch gears for NYC a pleasure Thank you @cincytennis, always a pleasure.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOver the course of 2025, Aryna Sabalenka has delivered consistently impressive performances in Grand Slam events. She was the runner up at the Australian Open and French Open, and reached the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships.However, despite her incredible form, the World No.1 has been unable to lay claim to a Major title this year. With the final Grand Slam of the year right around the corner, fans will be curious to see if she can break this losing streak and successfully defend her US Open crown.