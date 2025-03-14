Aryna Sabalenka makes position crystal clear on Madison Keys as Indian Wells threat looms after recent heartbreak

Aryna Sabalenka has addressed Madison Keys’ looming threat at Indian Wells after her Australian Open heartbreak. The World No. 1 has only revenge on her mind against the American.

Sabalenka and Keys have set up a mouthwatering repeat of January’s Melbourne final at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The pair face off for a spot in Sunday’s title clash on Friday, March 14.

Madison Keys is in formidable form of late. She currently boasts a 16-match winning streak, thanks to her victories in Adelaide and Melbourne, where she won her maiden Grand Slam title, dethroning two-time defending champion Sabalenka. At the ongoing tournament, the American has advanced to the semifinals after wins against Anastasia Potapova, Elise Mertens, Donna Vekic, and Belinda Bencic.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka is through to the final four with straight-set wins against McCartney Kessler, Lucia Bronzetti, Sonay Kartal, and Liudmila Samsonova. Just like Keys, she is chasing her first title at the event after a failed attempt in the 2023 final.

More than anything, though, the World No. 1 is seeking revenge against Madison Keys. Addressing their upcoming match in her press conference, she said:

"I'm excited. I'm really excited. I really hope I can do a little bit better than I did in Australia."

At the Australian Open, Keys crushed Sabalenka’s hopes of a three-peat by edging her out in the final set 6-3, 2-6, 7-5. When asked whether the heartbreak's still fresh in her mind, the latter firmly said:

"It's only coming to my mind as motivation to get back that revenge."

Despite her latest loss, Aryna Sabalenka boasts a 4-2 head-to-head record against Madison Keys, with half of their six matches going the distance.

Aryna Sabalenka on repeat match with Madison Keys at Indian Wells: "if you're working hard, life will bring you opportunity"

Sabalenka (L) and Keys pictured at the 2025 Australian Open - Image Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka claimed that she wasn’t at her best at the Australian Open, while Madison Keys played some "great" tennis. She reiterated her eagerness to avenge the defeat in front of Keys’ home crowd at Indian Wells.

"It was tough match. She played great there. I didn't play my best, and I'm really happy that tomorrow I will have opportunity to get this revenge back," she said in the aforementioned press conference.

The three-time Grand Slam champion also said that she was elated to create the opportunity to face Keys so soon after their meeting in Melbourne. According to her, the upcoming matchup indicates that she's been “working hard” and making deep runs.

"That's why I love sport, because if you're not giving up, if you're working hard, life will bring you opportunity to, yeah, to improve your mistake you did in the last match," she said.

Sabalenka is in pursuit of her eighth WTA 1000 title, whereas Keys is chasing her second. The winner faces either Iga Swiatek or Mirra Andreeva in the final.

