Aryna Sabalenka next tournament: Everything to know about the World No. 1's schedule after her US Open victory

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka successfully defended her title at the US Open 2025. After a string of heartbreaking losses in Major finals this year, she beat Amanda Anisimova in the summit clash in New York to reign supreme yet again. She became the first woman to win successive titles here since Serena Williams swept three in a row from 2012 to 2014.

Sabalenka continues to bask in the glory of her latest triumph, keeping herself busy with her media commitments on account of her latest win. She's set to take a well-deserved break after that before gearing for the final stretch of the season. She will return to action for the Asian swing, starting with the China Open in Beijing. The tournament will be held from September 24 to October 5.

Sabalenka has competed in Beijing four times so far and lost in the quarterfinals on three occasions. She will be eager to make a deep run this time. She will remain in China after the conclusion of the tournament for the season's final WTA 1000 tournament, the Wuhan Open, which will run from October 6-12.

She is the three-time defending champion in Wuhan. She captured her maiden WTA 1000 title here in 2018, and defended it the following year as well. The tournament didn't take place between 2020 and 2023 due to the pandemic. Following its return to the calendar in 2024, she was crowned the queen of Wuhan for the third time.

Sabalenka's final tournament of the season will be the WTA Finals. The year-end championships will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the second year in a row. The tournament will take place from November 1-8. Despite a solid record in the WTA Finals, she's yet to win the tournament.

Aryna Sabalenka will compete in the WTA Finals for the fifth consecutive year

With only the cream of the crop eligible to participate in the WTA Finals every year, qualifying for the same is a big deal. To do so year after year is another massive achievement. Aryna Sabalenka has done just that, booking her spot in the year-end championships for the fifth year in a row.

Sabalenka made her WTA Finals debut in 2021, although she didn't make it past the group stage back then. She came quite close to winning the title in 2022 but came up short against Caroline Garcia in the championship round. She has bowed out in the semifinals for the past two years.

Sabalenka will now aim to capture the elusive WTA Finals trophy this time. Aside from her, Iga Swiatek is the only other player to have qualified for the 2025 edition so far, leaving six spots up for grabs.

