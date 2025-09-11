"We deserve to be paid the same" - Aryna Sabalenka calls for equal prize money in tennis despite admitting men are 'meant to be stronger' than women

Aryna Sabalenka recently advocated in favor of equal prize money despite stating that men are 'stronger' than women. The Belarusian recently won her second US Open title on September 7, 2025.

Ad

Shortly after besting Amanda Anisimova in the US Open final by registering an impressive 6-3, 7-6(3) win and lifting the trophy, Sabalenka appeared on the Jay Shetty podcast, where she fielded questions surrounding the ins and outs of equal prize money in tennis for both men and women.

Sharing her thoughts on equal prize money, she stated that things are now getting closer between men and women athletes. She further thanked Billie Jean King for fighting for female players and admitted that men are "meant to be stronger than women". However, she reiterated her belief that they deserve equal pay.

Ad

Trending

"I'm trying not to focus on that because I just try to represent women's sport best way possible. And of course, we are all fighting for equal prize money and everything, but also at the end of the day, it's all about who brings the who brings the show, who brings people into the sport. But I think like now the prize money is equal. Everything is uh getting closer and closer between man and woman. So I of course I love it and that's what women athletes are fighting for," said Aryna Sabalenka (29:30 onwards).

Ad

She added:

"Thank you Billie Jean King for you know fighting for us. I agree that we deserve to be paid the same. Ofcourse like the level is different just because of the physical abilities but the work that we putting is it's equal to the work that they putting. Of course the level can be different but it just uh it's life. Men are meant to be stronger than women."

Ad

Ad

As Sabalenka pointed out, Billie Jean King championed the cause for equal pay among male and female athletes. She co-founded the Women's Tennis Association in 1973, creating a platform to fight for women's rights and equality within the sport. Notably, her famous victory over Bobby Riggs in 1973 at the Houston Astrodome (dubbed the "Battle of the Sexes"), televised to a massive audience, was a powerful statement for women's equality and boosted the credibility of the women's tour, impacting earning potential.

Ad

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka recently sent a playful warning to Nick Kyrgios ahead of their version of the 'Battle of the Sexes', which is expected to take place in 2026.

Aryna Sabalenka opens up about her 2025 US Open victory

Following her win at the 2025 US Open, which took place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Aryna Sabalenka attended a press conference, where she shared her views on winning the first Grand Slam title of the 2025 season. Revealing her feelings about the triumph, she said that it was 'different' for her, as she and her team had put a lot of hard work behind this campaign.

Ad

"This one felt different. It felt like I had to overcome a lot of things to get it. I knew that because of the hard work we put in, I deserved to have a Grand Slam title this season. When I fell, it was because it means a lot to defend this title and to bring such great tennis," said Aryna Sabalenka (via BBC).

Ad

She further said that the way she handled her emotions following the win meant a lot to her and confessed that she was proud of herself.

In the latest episode of Jay Shetty's podcast, Aryna Sabalenka also opened up about a childhood anecdote that revealed her true nature.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More