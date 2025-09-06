3 milestones Aryna Sabalenka achieved by winning 2025 US Open title

Aryna Sabalenka lifted the 2025 US Open trophy, beating Amanda Anisimova in the summit clash. The World No. 1 was a victor in two tight sets, coming through 6-3, 7-6(3) against the home favorite.

Ad

By winning the title, not only did Sabalenka take her overall tally to four Grand Slams, but she also marked the second occasion in her career where she successfully defended a title at this level. She also attained a few other big milestones with the win and here we take a look at some of them.

Aryna Sabalenka is the third player to win first four Grand Slam titles on hardcourts in the Open Era

Aryna Sabalenka won her fourth Grand Slam title at the 2025 US Open. (Source: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka first tasted Grand Slam success at the Australian Open three years ago, beating Elena Rybakina in the final 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. She has since gone on to win three more titles on the big stage and all of them have come on hardcourts.

Ad

Trending

Her second Slam title came at Melbourne 12 months after her first, with her successfully defending her crown in the 2024 Australian Open. She lifted the US Open trophy in the same year, cementing her status as the best active player on hardcourts.

Sabalenka has now defended another Slam title, capturing her second consecutive title in New York with her win over Amanda Anisimova in the summit clash.

Only two other women from the Open Era have shown such affinity for hardcourts. Kim Clijsters won all four of her Slams on the surface, starting with the 2005 US Open. She repeated the feat at the 2009 and 2010 US Opens and the 2011 Australian Open. Naomi Osaka has also won all her four Slam titles on hardcourts at the 2018 US Open, 2019 Australian Open, 2020 US Open and 2021 Australian Open.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka is the second player in the Open Era to claim a 100th Grand Slam win in a final

Aryna Sabalenka won her 100th Slam match in the US Open final, (Source: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek have posted a couple of famous centuries in 2025. The Pole was first to hit the 100 mark in terms of Grand Slam wins, achieving the feat at Wimbledon.

Ad

The Pole had arrived at the All England Club with 93 wins and needed to win the title to complete her century. And that’s exactly what she did, beating the likes of Clara Tauson, Danielle Collins and Amanda Anisimova en-route to the title.

Much like Swiatek, Sabalenka arrived in New York needing seven matches to complete her Grand Slam century. She began her quest with a tight two-set win over Rebeka Masarova and has bookended with a similar victory over Anisimova. No other player has claimed a 100th Grand Slam win in a final in the Open Era.

Ad

First player to defend US Open women’s singles title since Serena Williams (2013-2014)

Aryna Sabalenka with the 2025 US Open. (Source: Getty)

The US Open has been a difficult Slam to successfully defend and it has been over a decade since a player lifted back-to-back trophies in New York. Aryna Sabalenka has followed in the footsteps of Serena Williams, who had successfully defended the title in 2014.

Ad

Williams was a victor over Victoria Azarenka in the marathon 2013 final 7–5, 6–7(6), 6–1 and was able to return 12 months later and win the title by beating Caroline Wozniacki in a more straightforward final 6-3, 6-3.

For Sabalenka, the title in 2024 came with a hard-fought 7–5, 7–5 win over American Jessica Pegula. She was back facing a home favorite in this year’s final in the form of Amanda Anismova.

The defending champion, however, was again able to close things out in a tight two-setter. After being unable to serve out the match up 5-4 in the second set, she roared back and managed to close things out in the tiebreaker 6-3, 7-6(3).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More