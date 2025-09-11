  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • "I'm gonna kick your a**" - Aryna Sabalenka sends a playful warning to Nick Kyrgios ahead of 'Battle of the Sexes' amid major backlash

"I'm gonna kick your a**" - Aryna Sabalenka sends a playful warning to Nick Kyrgios ahead of 'Battle of the Sexes' amid major backlash

By Nancy Singh
Published Sep 11, 2025 05:21 GMT
Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios - Source: Getty
Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka recently shared a playful word of caution for Nick Kyrgios ahead of their Battle of the Sexes showdown amid receiving backlash. The duo are expected to face each other in 2026.

Ad

Sabalenka and Kyrgios are reportedly scheduled to compete against each other in Hong Kong in the upcoming months, marking it as one of the first 'Battles of the Sexes' between the players of the current generation. Amid the wait for this upcoming clash, the Belarusian athletes received major backlash for choosing to associate with the Australian, considering his controversial reputation.

Amid this backlash, the world no. 1 recently appeared on the Jay Shetty podcast, where she shared a spirited message for Kyrgios. Telling him to get ready for their showdown, she said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Well, Nick, you gotta be ready. You'd better be ready. Yeah.. I'm gonna kick your a** man. I think the ATP is gonna cancel the battle. They'll be like, ok, if its happening, let it be Jannik or Carlos, but not Nick," Aryna Sabalenka said laughing.
Ad

Earlier this month, Kyrgios sat for a conversation with Alexander Bublik, where he exuded confidence in himself when the latter suggested that the Belarusian could beat him in their match. Countering this suggestion, the Aussie said:

"She's not going to beat me, brother. Do you really think I have to try 100%? I'm going to try (to beat Sabalenka). Definitely. I'm representing you, the men's side. I would say 6-2 maybe," said Kyrgios.
Ad

Following this statement, he also received a major backlash online. Over the years, multiple matches have been executed between male and female players, and one of the most iconic 'Battle of the Sexes' showdowns occurred between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs in 1973, where the former claimed a 6-4,6-3, 6-3 win against Riggs.

Aryna Sabalenka made her feelings known about winning the US Open 2025

Aryna Sabalenka won her first Grand Slam title of the season at the 2025 US Open, where she squared off against Amanda Anisimova in the final round at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 7. The Belarusian produced a dominant delivery, registering a 6-3, 7-6(3) win over the American, and then lifted the second US Open trophy of her career.

Ad

Following this impressive feat, the World no. 1 sat for a press conference, where she opened up about this win, stating that this one was 'different' for her. Talking about her and her team's hard work, she said (as quoted by BBC.com):

"This one felt different. It felt like I had to overcome a lot of things to get it. I knew that because of the hard work we put in, I deserved to have a Grand Slam title this season. When I fell, it was because it means a lot to defend this title and to bring such great tennis. To bring the fight and be able to handle my emotions the way I did in this final, it means a lot. I'm super proud right now of myself," said Aryna Sabalenka.

Aryna Sabalenka recently received sweet words of appreciation from the former tennis player Andy Roddick after her US Open victory.

About the author
Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications