"I'm gonna kick your a**" - Aryna Sabalenka sends a playful warning to Nick Kyrgios ahead of 'Battle of the Sexes' amid major backlash

Aryna Sabalenka recently shared a playful word of caution for Nick Kyrgios ahead of their Battle of the Sexes showdown amid receiving backlash. The duo are expected to face each other in 2026.Sabalenka and Kyrgios are reportedly scheduled to compete against each other in Hong Kong in the upcoming months, marking it as one of the first 'Battles of the Sexes' between the players of the current generation. Amid the wait for this upcoming clash, the Belarusian athletes received major backlash for choosing to associate with the Australian, considering his controversial reputation.Amid this backlash, the world no. 1 recently appeared on the Jay Shetty podcast, where she shared a spirited message for Kyrgios. Telling him to get ready for their showdown, she said:&quot;Well, Nick, you gotta be ready. You'd better be ready. Yeah.. I'm gonna kick your a** man. I think the ATP is gonna cancel the battle. They'll be like, ok, if its happening, let it be Jannik or Carlos, but not Nick,&quot; Aryna Sabalenka said laughing.Earlier this month, Kyrgios sat for a conversation with Alexander Bublik, where he exuded confidence in himself when the latter suggested that the Belarusian could beat him in their match. Countering this suggestion, the Aussie said:&quot;She's not going to beat me, brother. Do you really think I have to try 100%? I'm going to try (to beat Sabalenka). Definitely. I'm representing you, the men's side. I would say 6-2 maybe,&quot; said Kyrgios.Following this statement, he also received a major backlash online. Over the years, multiple matches have been executed between male and female players, and one of the most iconic 'Battle of the Sexes' showdowns occurred between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs in 1973, where the former claimed a 6-4,6-3, 6-3 win against Riggs.Aryna Sabalenka made her feelings known about winning the US Open 2025Aryna Sabalenka won her first Grand Slam title of the season at the 2025 US Open, where she squared off against Amanda Anisimova in the final round at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 7. The Belarusian produced a dominant delivery, registering a 6-3, 7-6(3) win over the American, and then lifted the second US Open trophy of her career.Following this impressive feat, the World no. 1 sat for a press conference, where she opened up about this win, stating that this one was 'different' for her. Talking about her and her team's hard work, she said (as quoted by BBC.com):&quot;This one felt different. It felt like I had to overcome a lot of things to get it. I knew that because of the hard work we put in, I deserved to have a Grand Slam title this season. When I fell, it was because it means a lot to defend this title and to bring such great tennis. To bring the fight and be able to handle my emotions the way I did in this final, it means a lot. I'm super proud right now of myself,&quot; said Aryna Sabalenka.Aryna Sabalenka recently received sweet words of appreciation from the former tennis player Andy Roddick after her US Open victory.