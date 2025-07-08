"They will never make me like Aryna Sabalenka" - Fans aghast by WTA No. 1's 'horrible' 'Battle of Sexes' plan with Nick Kyrgios

Aryna Sabalenka faced backlash from fans after plans for a potential 'Battle of the Sexes' match against Nick Kyrgios were revealed. The Australian claimed the exhibition is being scheduled for later this year, prompting criticism toward Sabalenka for choosing to collaborate with Kyrgios, given his controversial reputation.

During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Kyrgios revealed a surprise plan for a 'Battle of the Sexes' exhibition match against Sabalenka. The 30-year-old shared that the match is likely to take place later this year, potentially in Hong Kong, and will feature modified rules to level the playing field.

"I’m really nervous for it because she’s in her absolute prime right now," Kyrgios admitted. "But I still feel confident that I’d get her (laughs)."

Kyrgios' comments were posted on X, and fans slammed the Belarusian for associating with the Aussie. Many fans cited his controversial past, involving his admission to domestic violence against an ex-girlfriend.

"They will never make me like Sabalenka," one fan wrote.

"Every time a wta player goes out of her way to keep this guy relevant an angel loses their wings," another fan wrote.

"This will be Kyrgios' second 'Battle of the Sexes'. The first one was when he assaulted his ex-girlfriend," a third fan wrote.

Here are some more fans criticizing Aryna Sabalenka for her potential 'Battle of the Sexes' match against Nick Kyrgios.

"Aryna if you don't get away from this clown.." one fan wrote.

"Truly fascinates me how these WTA players keep associating with him, like does anyone actually just not give a fuck or it doesn't matter? like I genuinely want to understand it," another fan wrote.

"Horrible idea, please no saba," yet another fan wrote.

The most iconic "Battle of the Sexes" match in tennis was in 1973, when Billie Jean King defeated Bobby Riggs in straight sets. Another notable one featured Martina Navratilova vs. Jimmy Connors in 1992, which Connors won.

Nick Kyrgios reveals how he feels about Aryna Sabalenka's on-court and off-court personalities

Nick Kyrgios during a Disney+ Launch Party - Source: Getty

During his interview with talkSPORT, Nick Kyrgios talked about Aryna Sabalenka and the difference in her personality on and off the court.

"What I love about Aryna Sabalenka, where I can relate, is that she is so different on and off the court," Nick Kyrgios told talkSPORT (via Tennis Head).

"When she is on the court she is incredibly intense, she is fierce, she has a big game. She is almost scary. But off the court she is gentle," he added.

Further, he reflected on his experience interviewing Aryna Sabalenka, saying it gave him a chance to connect with her on a deeper, more personal level. He described her as genuinely funny and kind, far from the intense persona she displays on court.

Kyrgios shared that Sabalenka herself acknowledged the contrast and expressed a desire to change how people perceive her. He admitted feeling lucky to speak with such top-tier players and was surprised at how engaged she was during their conversation.

