"Blaming Naomi Osaka coz why was Nick Kyrgios even hired to Evolve?" - Fans furious at Aryna Sabalenka's latest move with controversial Aussie

Fans expressed their frustrations toward Naomi Osaka and her management agency 'Evolve' as Aryna Sabalenka joined Nick Kyrgios for the latter's podcast. Both Sabalenka and Kyrgios are athletes signed to Evolve.

Kyrgios runs a podcast called "Good Trouble" in which several famous guests, including Novak Djokovic, John McEnroe, and Matthew McConaughey, have appeared. Recently, the Aussie shared a post on Instagram giving a sneak peek at his upcoming guests.

One of his guests is recently-signed Evolve athlete Sabalenka. The image of Sabalenka and Kyrgios from the Aussie's Instagram post was shared on X.

Reacting to it, fans slammed Osaka and Evolve as they did not agree with this collaboration and felt it was happening only because of their agency connection. Kyrgios is a controversial figure due to his outspokenness in certain matters like Jannik Sinner's doping saga.

"Blaming Naomi Osaka coz why was Nick even hired to evolve when he don’t play tennis like that" one fan wrote.

"NAOMI OSAKA WHEN I F***ING CATCH YOU," another fan wrote.

"Close that agency immediately. f***ing hell," a third fan wrote.

"Oh that agency needs to be burned down," yet another fan wrote.

Some fans even slammed Aryna Sabalenka for partaking in the podcast.

"Her PR manager on vacation or something? Girl, why would you even do something like that? one fan asked.

"Ugh I can’t keep defending her honestly," another fan wrote.

Osaka left IMG to launch Evolve with her longtime agent, Stuart Duguid, in 2022. Kyrgios was one of the first athletes signed to the company. Sabalenka, meanwhile, joined Evolve earlier in January.

During a press conference at the Australian Open, the World No. 1 revealed that she was not satisfied with IMG's service and how they were building her brand. She hopes to create something new and bigger at Evolve.

Naomi Osaka, Nick Kyrgios, and Aryna Sabalenka's Miami Open 2025 campaigns

Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios at the Los Angeles Lakers Game - Source: Getty

After retiring mid-tournament in two of her earlier events in 2025, Naomi Osaka played in Indian Wells and was ousted in the first round. At the Miami Open, a few days later, she looked rejuvenated and played some great tennis.

The Japanese got the better of Yuliia Starodubtseva 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 24th seed Liudmila Samsonova 6-2, 6-4, and American Hailey Baptiste 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 before sixth seed Jasmine Paolini defeated her 6-3, 4-6, 4-6 in the fourth round.

After facing three first-round exits in 2025, Nick Kyrgios finally won a game after over two-and-a-half years in the first round of the Miami Open. He defeated Mackenzie McDonald 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 before 22nd seed Karen Khachanov beat him 7-6, 6-0 in the second round.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka is fresh off a runner-up finish at Indian Wells and has racked up wins over 14th seed Danielle Collins 6-4, 6-4 and ninth seed Qinwen Zheng 6-2, 7-5 on her way to the semifinal in Miami. She will face Jasmine Paolini for a place in the final.

