Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios are planning to execute an exciting Battle of the Sexes match later this year. The latter recently opened up about the plan and made his feelings known about feeling nervous about playing against the Belarusian.

Ad

Sabalenka is currently busy pursuing her quest of claiming the 2025 Wimbledon title and was last seen in action at the Centre Court on July 6. She squared off against Elise Mertens in the fourth round, where the top seed showed her dominant skills, but her opponent also did not scare away with the dominance, as she also continued to cause issues with her aggressive tennis.

The two went head-to-head in the match; however, eventually, Sabalenka overwhelmed her contender and progressed to the quarterfinals with a score of 6-4, 7-6(7). Kyrgios, on the other hand, will be commentating at the tournament as TNT Sports joined hands with him for the coverage of the men's and women's singles finals this weekend. Amid this, the Aussie recently opened up about his and Sabalenka's plan of doing a Battle of the Sexes showdown later this year.

Ad

Trending

In a conversation with Talk Sport, he revealed that he is nervous about playing against her but is also confident enough to take her. Revealing the details, he said:

"Sabalenka and I are thinking about doing a Battle of the Sexes later in the year where the court is going to be slightly smaller for me with one serve in like UTS is an event where I believe it's like the modern day tennis of how tennis should be. So, we're going to do it on a smaller court. I'm playing in slightly smaller than the usual tennis court. So, we get one serve and we're thinking about doing it later in the year in Hong Kong. So, this is going to be something that's, I'm really nervous for to be honest, cuz, she's in her absolute prime right now she's getting the wooden legs of me. But, I'm still feeling confident that I get her," said Nick Kyrgios.

Ad

He added:

"The drop shot is my friend, I think I've still got enough variation and enough talent in the tank to take Sabalenka. But, I mean, she's fierce and you know, I'm feeling nerves right now. I think its something that you know, we are both up to doing. We're I think, very close."

Ad

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka made her feelings known about competing against Elise Mertens

After besting Elise Mertens in the fourth round of Wimbledon, Aryna Sabalenka sat for a post-match press conference, where she fielded the questions surrounding the ins and outs of her match against Mertens. Opening up about the clash and progressing to the quarterfinals, the world No. 1 stated that she was very happy with her performance and called Mertens a tough opponent. (0:10 onward)

Ad

"I'm super happy. It was great performance from me today and yeah, she's tough opponent. Happy to be through," said Aryna Sabalenka.

She further spoke about how she has gained the love of the British crowd in the tournament, revealing that they really cheered for her during the fourth round.

"I mean today I definitely feel all the support and it was so amazing playing and feeling the support and I didn't have to pretend that they were cheering for me because they were really cheering for me and I mean what can be better than that? I really enjoyed that and I really hope that it can stay the same all the way and they're going to help me energy wise to stay strong and to face all of the challenges," she added.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka is now scheduled to lock horns with Laura Siegemund in the quarterfinal round of Wimbledon at Centre Court on July 8, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More