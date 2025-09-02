"I hope Aryna Sabalenka beats his loser a**" - Fans disgusted by Nick Kyrgios' 'misogynistic' comments over Belarusian ahead of 'Battle of Sexes'

Fans slammed Nick Kyrgios after he boldly predicted a comfortable victory over Aryna Sabalenka in their upcoming 'Battle of Sexes' match. Some fans joked that the Aussie might pull out of the match due to injury.Kyrgios and Sabalenka are planning to play a match against each other in Hong Kong in the coming months. It will be one of the first 'Battle of the Sexes' between players of this generation. Multiple such matches were played decades ago.The Aussie spoke about it during a candid conversation with Alexander Bublik. He praised the WTA World No. 1, but when Bublik suggested that she could beat Kyrgios, the Aussie was not having it.&quot;She's not going to beat me, brother. Do you really think I have to try 100%? I'm going to try (to beat Sabalenka). Definitely. I'm representing you, the men's side. I would say 6-2 maybe,&quot; Nick Kyrgios said.The 2022 Wimbledon finalist's comments were shared on X, and fans slammed him for his attitude. Several fans hoped the Belarusian would defeat him.&quot;I hope she beats his loser a** inside and outside of the court,&quot; one fan wrote.mimi @perseiidesLINKi hope she beats his loser ass INSIDE and OUTSIDE of the court&quot;Although I am a male, I hope Sabalenka beats the hell out of this punk!&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Cheerios representing the men’s side is simply ridiculous. He barely plays these days. Aryna’s gonna humiliate him. I can’t wait to see it happening lmao,&quot; a third fan wrote.One fan was displeased with Aryna Sabalenka as she agreed to play against Nick Kyrgios. They wrote:&quot;I don't understand why Aryna accepted to play with him in the first place? Why do all these players actively enable misogynists &amp; pricks?&quot;Some fans hinted at Kyrgios' several withdrawals in the past few years.&quot;He is a clown &amp; he will withdraw the night before! Or maybe he’ll play coz that maybe the only way he ever wins a match,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;He’s gonna be injured for that too. Smh,&quot; yet another fan wrote.Over the years, several exhibition matches between male and female players have been dubbed 'Battle of the Sexes.' The most famous occurred in 1973, when Billie Jean King defeated Bobby Riggs 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 in Houston. Earlier that same year, Riggs had beaten Margaret Court 6-2, 6-1. Another high-profile match occurred in 1992, with Martina Navratilova facing Jimmy Connors in a best-of-three exhibition. Connors won that one 7-5, 6-2.Nick Kyrgios withdrew from US Open due to injury; Aryna Sabalenka's title defense continuesAryna Sabalenka at the 2025 US Open - Source: GettyNick Kyrgios withdrew from the 2025 US Open, marking his third straight absence from the season’s final Grand Slam. His announcement followed a prolonged battle with multiple injuries, including wrist and knee surgeries that sidelined him for most of the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Although he attempted a comeback in early 2025, playing the Australian Open and Miami, his body couldn’t hold up. Kyrgios has participated in only five ATP singles matches this year, with his last competitive appearance back in March. Recurring wrist issues and persistent knee problems have cast doubt on Nick Kyrgios' tennis future. Fans and commentators have begun questioning whether Kyrgios can ever regain his top form.Meanwhile, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka continues her impressive US Open run. She breezed past Cristina Bucsa 6-1, 6-4 to reach her fifth consecutive quarterfinal in New York and her 12th straight Grand Slam last-eight appearance. Next up, she faces former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.