Aryna Sabalenka & Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena make unlikely pair as duo spotted together at Wimbledon

The No. 1 women's singles player, Aryna Sabalenka, has recently shared a glimpse of her spending time with Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena, and influencer Xenia Adonts. The Belarusian star and Jelena were pictured together amid the former's return to Wimbledon.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka is set to enter the major tournament in London as one of the favorites. The two-time major winner reached the semifinals in 2021 and 2023, her best finish at the famous All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. She missed the 2024 edition due to a shoulder injury and is returning to Wimbledon after losing in the final of the first two majors of the 2025 season.

Earlier this week, Sabalenka also engaged in a practice session with Novak Djokovic. The sessions took place at the practice courts of Aorangi Park in London. Just a few days after spending time practising with the Serbian star, Sabalenka was also spotted with his wife at Wimbledon.

Ad

Trending

Through her Instagram story, the Minsk native shared a glimpse of her enjoying a day out with Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena Djokovic and German fashion influencer and entrepreneur, Xenia Adonts. She reshared a picture and added her thoughts sans words, mentioning:

"😍😍😍"

Screenshot of Sabalenka's Instagram story | Source: IG/arynasabalenka

Notably, on Saturday, June 28, Novak Djokovic was spotted playfully interrupting Sabalenka's pre-tournament press conference at the 2025 Wimbledon.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka reflects on her deep admiration for tennis legend Novak Djokovic

Aryna Sabalenka at the Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

During the recent pre-tournament press conference on June 28, 2025, Aryna Sabalenka expressed her admiration and appreciation for Novak Djokovic. Throughout his eminent career, Djokovic has won 100 singles titles, including 72 big titles and 24 majors, along with other decorated achievements.

Ad

She shared (via ATP Tour):

“Novak is the best. First of all, I was able to hit with him, which not every guy would be able to do. Then you can chat with him. He will give his honest advice. It's amazing to hear the opinion of such a legend.”

She continued,

“If you give Novak an opportunity to talk, he's not going to stop. I wish I could stay there for four hours and just keep chatting. We were just chatting about stuff that I'm kind of struggling with a little bit. I'm really thankful for the advice he gave me.”

Aryna Sabalenka will kick off her 2025 Wimbledon campaign against Canadian qualifier Carson Branstine on Monday, June 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More