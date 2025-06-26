Novak Djokovic takes playful dig at Aryna Sabalenka's grunt during Wimbledon practice, while Belarusian's boyfriend Georgios pokes fun at Serb

Novak Djokovic took a playful dig at Aryna Sabalenka over the Belarusian's grunt during a practice session at Wimbledon. Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios further added to the Serb and the Belarusian's banter by poking fun at the 24-time Major champion.

Djokovic and Sabalenka share a close friendship, and there were several fun-filled moments when the two came together to practice ahead of their respective campaigns at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. In one instance, the Serb playfully called out the reigning WTA No. 1's loud grunt, suggesting that it would be considered a "hindrance" on the ATP Tour.

"That would be a hindrance on the ATP tour," the Serb told the Belarusian.

Subsequently, Aryna Sabalenka questioned her friendship with Novak Djokovic, asking the former ATP No. 1:

"I thought we were friends?"

Later, Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios Frangulis took to his Instagram Stories and shared a brief video of the Serb and the Belarusian playing a rally. He captioned the post:

"This random dude can actually hit"

Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios' Instagram Story poking fun at the Serb, dated Wednesday, June 25, 2025 (Source: Instagram/georgiosfrangulis)

The ATP and WTA stars served up a playful back-and-forth at this year's French Open as well, with Djokovic starting the banter by claiming to have the better post-victory dance celebration.

Two years ago at Wimbledon, Sabalenka spoke up candidly about the bond she shares with the Serb.

Aryna Sabalenka laid bare appreciation for friendship with Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2023

Aryna Sabalenka (Source: Getty)

After sealing her progress to the women's singles quarterfinals at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Aryna Sabalenka attended a press conference. Here, the Belarusian was asked about her friendship with Novak Djokovic. She answered:

"It's really good to have someone like Novak, a friend-like someone like Novak. You can always ask for advice. I mean, I really appreciate for his help to me."

Sabalenka is eyeing her fourth singles Major title at this year's Wimbledon Championships. The Belarusian has already suffered two Grand Slam final heartbreaks this season; finishing runner-up to Madison Keys at the 2025 Australian Open, and then coming up second-best against Coco Gauff at Roland Garros. The WTA No. 1 registered her best finishes at SW19 in 2021 and 2023, reaching the semifinals on both occasions.

Meanwhile, for the Serb, the goal is to do everything possible to win an eighth Wimbledon title, which would help him equal the record held by his former rival, Roger Federer.

