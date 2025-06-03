"I did it better" - Novak Djokovic & Aryna Sabalenka banter over who did better in French Open post-victory dance celebration

Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka hilariously bantered over their respective post-victory dance celebrations at the 2025 French Open. It was the Serb who made the first move by dancing after his fourth-round win over Cameron Norrie, like the Belarusian often does to celebrate her own victories. Later, Sabalenka danced merrily after reaching the women's singles semifinal at Roland Garros.

Ad

A tennis fan page on Instagram posted a video, asking fans to rate the dance performance they thought was better. The ATP No. 6 shared the video as an Instagram Story and proclaimed superiority, captioning the post:

"Of course I did it better"

Not long after, Aryna Sabalenka shared Novak Djokovic's post as an Instagram Story of her own, following her women's singles quarterfinal win over Zheng Qinwen. The Belarusian cheekily captioned it:

Ad

Trending

"Hahaha you wish!!!"

Aryna Sabalenka's Instagram Story featuring her banter with Novak Djokovic amid their respective French Open campaigns (Source: Instagram/arynasabalenka)

The Serb and the Belarusian share a friendly relationship, and their banter was a candid reflection of the bond they share. On a more serious note, both of them will now begin preparing for the daunting challenges that lie ahead for them at Roland Garros.

Ad

Novak Djokovic to face World No. 3 in men's singles quarterfinals at French Open; Aryna Sabalenka to lock horns with three-time defending Roland Garros champion

Novak Djokovic at the 2025 French Open (Source: Getty)

ATP No. 3 and 2024 French Open runner-up Alexander Zverev awaits Novak Djokovic in the men's singles quarterfinals at this year's Roland Garros. The German and the Serb have faced each other on 13 previous occasions, with the latter leading the pair's head-to-head 8-5. However, their most recent meeting in the semifinals of the 2025 Australian Open ended in Zverev's favor after the Serb retired mid-match with injury.

Ad

Meanwhile, reigning WTA No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will square off against Iga Swiatek in the women's singles semifinals in what should be a thrilling encounter. The Pole, a four-time French Open champion, has dominated Roland Garros over the last three years. The Belarusian though, has been in red-hot form in Paris so far, and is yet to drop a set.

However, it's Swiatek who leads the head-to-head with Sabalenka 8-4. The last time they faced each other was in the semifinals of last year's Cincinnati Open, with the Belarusian coming out on top with a 6-3, 6-3 victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis