Aryna Sabalenka opens up about whether she's a good step mother, her love for her boyfriend, and more

Aryna Sabalenka engaged with fans in a Q and A on Monday (December 19) as she opened up about being a stepmother, her boyfriend and more.

Sabalenka is currently dating former Belarusian ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov and takes care of his children from his previous marriage. Koltsov always is often seen among the spectators in the stadium during the 24-year-old's matches.

The two seem to have a good relationship and the World No. 5 frequently posts pictures of herself with her boyfriend and his children on social media.

On Monday, Sabalenka took to Instagram to engage in a Q and A session with her fans. When asked about whether she 'will be an amazing stepmother', the Belarusian replied:

"I don't know, I guess yes. Stefan Loves me," as she posted a video of her cuddling with her stepson Stefan.

Aryna Sabalenka's Instagram story on Monday

Similarly, another fan jokingly suggested that she should 'try Italian men', and the 2022 WTA Finals runner-up conveyed that she would rather stick to her Belarusian boyfriend. She wrote in her Instagram stories as she posted a picture of the two:

"My man is better than anybody else."

Sabalenka feels that her boyfriend is a better match for her than anybody else

When asked whether she would try her hand at modeling after retiring from tennis, the 24-year-old confirmed that she would.

Sabalenka on trying modeling after retiring from tennis

Aryna Sabalenka to face off against Elena Rybakina in the World Tennis League

Aryna Sabalenka in action at the 2022 WTA Finals

On Tuesday (December 20), Aryna Sabalenka will play for the first time since her heartbreaking loss against Caroline Garcia in the WTA Finals in November.

The 24-year-old is set to face off against World No. 21 Elena Rybakina in the World Tennis League. While Sabalenka represents Team Falcons, Rybakina will be in action for Team Hawks in the exhibition tournament taking place at the Coco Cola Arena in Dubai.

Sabalenka has met the Kazakhstani No. 1 on three occasions in the past and it was the Belarusian who emerged victorious in each match. Their last meeting took place at the 2021 Wimbledon round-of-16 fixture. Sabalenka won the match in three sets (6-3, 4-6, 6-3).

Elena Rybakina was last seen in action at the Guadalajara Open where she suffered a second-round exit after losing against World No. 3 Jessica Pegula.

