"Aryna Sabalenka has to pay off her debt"- Novak Djokovic pokes fun at the World No.1 after beating her in fun challenge at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka faced off against each other in a fun challenge at the recently concluded Wimbledon Championships. The Serb won the challenge and hilariously asked the women's singles World No.1 to make him an açai bowl to pay off her debt.

Djokovic and Sabalenka both delivered impressive performances in England. The duo made it to the semifinals of the men's and women's singles event, and while the former was shown the door by Jannik Sinner, the Belarusian lost out to Amanda Anisimova.

Recently, in an episode of Aryna’s Arena on YouTube, Sabalenka gave fans a glimpse of her shenanigans with Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon. In the video, the duo challenge each other to try and hit a ball can in between a rally, with the loser being forced to make an açai bowl for the winner.

After a few shots back and forth, the Serb successfully topples over the ball can and immediately demands his reward, saying,

“15 toppings. I need her to be 30 minutes at the machine. So right now she has to pay off her debt by making açai, right? And handing me directly so I can eat it. Fresh! World-class service here. Free açai is always the best açai.

Sabalenka can then be seen hard at work at the açai station as she creates the bowl, saying,

“We need some recovery so we add a lot of protein to this. Protein for a powerful serve, making it beautiful.”

“Wow. I'm going to eat this açai with great pleasure. I am going to take my time,” Djokovic responds.

Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic have established a close friendship over the years, and often interact with each other during tournaments.

Novak Djokovic to return to action at National Bank Open, Aryna Sabalenka to skip the event

Djokovic and Sabalenka at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships (Image Source: Getty)

Novak Djokovic began his time at Wimbledon in a dominant fashion, claiming easy wins in his early matches. For his round of 16 encounter, the Serb disposed of 11th seed Alex de Minaur, before successfully outdoing Flavio Cobolli in the quarterfinals. However, his hunt for a 25th Grand Slam title was put to an end in the semifinals by reigning World No.1 Jannik Sinner.

Now, Djokovic is set to return to action between July 27 and August 7 at the National Bank Open. The 38-year-old has previously lifted the NBO trophy four times in twelve appearances.

On the other hand, Aryna Sabalenka will be skipping the Masters 1000 event. The Belarusian made a deep run at the Wimbledon Championships and is looking to rest and recuperate ahead of the US Open.

