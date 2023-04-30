Aryna Sabalenka defeated Colombian wildcard Camila Osorio in straight sets at the Caja Magica on Saturday (April 29) to advance to the fourth round of the Madrid Open.

Sabalenka, the second seed, is aiming for her second Madrid Open title, having previously won it in 2021. She defeated former World No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam champion Ashleigh Barty in three sets, 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 to win the WTA 1000 tournament.

Aryna Sabalenka reminisced on her title victory in the Spanish capital in 2021 in an interview with the Tennis Channel's Prakash Amritraj following her third-round win. She also said that she really liked the cookies that the broadcaster prepared for her back then.

"Yeah, I remember the final against Ashleigh (Barty), it was really a great moment and then I remember coming here to Tennis Channel and you guys prepared some cookies for me. It was amazing actually. Thank you so much," she said.

When asked about her photoshoots, the 24-year-old explained that it is a hobby for her and that she enjoys seeing herself with makeup and a nice dress.

"I don't know, it's like my hobby, you know. I like to take nice pictures like to prove to myself that I can look good because most of the time I am looking like this way you know (laughing). I like watching myself with the makeup and in a nice dress, you know," Sabalenka said.

"She's a great player and she fought for every point" - Aryna Sabalenka on Camila Osorio

Aryna Sabalenka pictured at the 2023 Mutua Madrid Open - Day Four.

Aryna Sabalenka praised her opponent Camila Osorio in her on-court interview, saying the Colombian is a great player who fought for every point. She went on to say that the match was also "great."

"I'm happy with the win. She's a great player and she fought for every point," she said. "It was a really great match."

The 24-year-old stated that she kept telling herself during the match that she needed to keep going for the shots instead of panicking.

"I just kept telling myself I have to keep going for my shots and I just have to make her move because she's not going to move all day long," she said. "Once I will get this approach shot and I will be able to finish the point."

"So I was just telling myself to keep going for my shots and don't start panicking," she added.

Aryna Sabalenka will next lock horns with 16-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva in the fourth round.

