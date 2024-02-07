In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Storm Hunter spoke about Saudi Arabia potentially hosting the WTA Finals.

The 29-year-old Australian doubles specialist cited Aryna Sabalenka's experience in the country while discussing the topic. In December 2023, Sabalenka featured in the Riyadh Season Tennis Cup alongside the Tunisian Ons Jabeur.

The prospect of Saudi Arabia hosting the WTA Finals has been polarizing, especially in women's tennis. Yesteryear greats Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova have been openly critical of the idea. However, present-day players like Sabalenka and Jabeur have so far been welcoming of it.

Hunter, who is currently vying for the Mumbai Open title, spoke to Sportskeeda about the subject after winning her Round of 16 match against Brazilian Laura Pigossi.

"Yeah I'm all for promoting the game in all different countries and regions of the world. I think that's really important to spread the game of women's tennis in particular."

The Australian acknowledged the controversy surrounding Saudi Arabia hosting the event owing to the scrutiny on women's rights in the country. However, she referred to Sabalenka's experience during the Riyadh Season Tennis Cup last year to paint an optimistic picture.

"Aryna Sabalenka played there and she said she felt great there and had a really good time. The hospitality was great. So I have no doubt they would put on a good show."

To conclude her answer on the subject, Hunter stated that irrespective of where the WTA Finals are held, players need to feel 'welcome' and 'safe'.

"It's important that players feel welcome and feel safe going to that event wherever it's held, to be honest."

Storm Hunter's stance is in stark contrast to Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova's collective opinion

Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals - Day 5

In January 2024, Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova wrote an open letter addressed to the WTA chiefs. In the letter, which was obtained by Sports Illustrated, they laid bare their concerns about moving the WTA Finals to Saudi Arabia.

"The WTA was founded on fairness and equality to empower women in a male dominated world. In short, the WTA should represent values which sit in stark contrast to those of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," Evert and Navratilova wrote.

The two former rivals and present-day friends also wrote an opinion piece for The Washington Post, in which they criticized the WTA for considering the move.

"WTA Tour officials, without adequate consultation with the players who are the very foundation of the sport, are on the verge of agreeing to stage the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia. This is entirely incompatible with the spirit and purpose of women's tennis and WTA itself."

Shortly after Evert and Navratilova's collective criticism, Princess Reema bint Bandar al-Saud, a board member of the International Olympic Committee, hit back through a statement.

"Failing to acknowledge the great progress women have made in Saudi Arabia denigrates our remarkable journey."

Jabeur, a supporter of the idea of Saudi Arabia hosting the WTA Finals, lauded Princess Reema for her response.