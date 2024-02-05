Ons Jabeur has once again supported Saudi Arabia after tennis greats Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert slammed the potential move of the WTA Finals to the Middle Eastern nation.

Reports of Saudi Arabia hosting WTA Tour events, including the year-end championship, have been circulating for quite some time. They gained momentum after Jeddah was announced as the ATP Next Gen Finals host from 2023 to 2027.

Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert recently pushed back against the WTA Finals move to Saudi Arabia via a letter to WTA CEO Steve Simon, laying out their reasoning for deeming the proposal a bad move.

"Not only is this a country where women are not seen as equal, it is a country which criminalises the LGBTQ community," they wrote, according to Sports Illustrated.

"A country whose long term record on human rights and basic freedoms has been a matter of international concern for decades. Taking the WTA finals to Saudi Arabia would represent taking a significant step backwards, to the detriment of the WTA, women’s sports and women. We ask the WTA to give thought to all these considerations," they added.

Princess Reema bint Bandar al-Saud, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United States, responded to Navratilova and Evert's criticism. Princess Reema argued that the tennis legends' point of view was "outdated" and rooted in a "Western-centric" perspective of Saudi culture.

"Sports should not be used as a weapon to advance personal bias or agendas or punish a society that is eager to embrace tennis and help celebrate and grow the sport," Princess Reema said.

Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur also weighed in on the debate and voiced her support for moving WTA events to Saudi Arabia. The former World No. 2 also praised Princess Reema for her measured response to Navratilova's and Evert's views.

"Princess Reema's answer was unbelievable. I think classy, elegant, and every player was impressed with the way she addressed Martina's and Chris' letter. We're obviously looking forward to go there, I'm personally looking forward to go there," Jabeur told AFP in Abu Dhabi.

Ons Jabeur - "It's amazing to go there and inspire, not just women, men too"

Ons Jabeur

Continuing her argument for promoting tennis in Saudi Arabia. Ons Jabeur believes that moving tournaments to the country would do wonders for young players. Moreover, she called herself one of the most fervent supporters of moving the WTA Finals to Saudi Arabia and hosting campaigns and tennis-related events.

"It's amazing to go there and inspire, not just women, men too. I think it is very important to do that. Hopefully if the WTA Finals goes there, I will be one of the supportive players, to try, not just to go play matches there, but also to do a campaign. To go there and do a lot more than just playing tennis," the 29-year old said.

Ons Jabeur, the highest-ranked tennis player in the Middle East and Africa region, has recently forged deep ties with Saudi Arabia. She became the first tennis player to be outfitted by a Saudi brand when she signed a sponsorship deal with Kayanee, Saudi Arabia's PIF-owned fitness and wellness brand.

Jabeur wore the Kayanee exclusive kit at the 2024 Australian Open. She is currently playing at the Abu Dhabi Open, where she will also participate in doubles alongside Naomi Osaka.