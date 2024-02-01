Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert recently came under criticism from Princess Reema bint Bandar al-Saud, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United States, for their opposition to the WTA Finals' Saudi move.

Reports about the WTA's year-end tournament relocating to Saudi Arabia have been circulating for quite some time. These speculations gained momentum following the news of the Arab country engaging in discussions with the ATP Tour regarding potential investments in the sport.

In light of these events, tennis legends Navratilova and Evert expressed their opposition to this move. In an opinion piece published in the Washington Post, they emphasized that shifting the Finals to Saudi Arabia would directly contradict the fundamental values upon which the WTA was established. These values revolve around principles of fairness, equality and empowering women.

"The WTA’s values sit in stark contrast to those of the proposed host. Not only is this a country where women are not seen as equal," Navratilova and Evert wrote. "A country which criminalizes the LGBTQ community to the point of possible death sentences. A country whose long-term record on human rights and basic freedoms has been a matter of international concern for decades. Staging the WTA final there would represent not progress, but significant regression."

In a statement released on Tuesday, January 30, Princess Reema criticized Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert for their opposition to the WTA Finals' speculated relocation to Saudi Arabia. She argued that their stance was rooted in "outdated stereotypes" and a "Western-centric" perspective of Saudi culture [via BBC].

Al-Saud stated that it would be unjust for the former World No. 1 players to penalize a society that is eager to embrace tennis and contribute to the development of the sport,

"Sports should not be used as a weapon to advance personal bias or agendas or punish a society that is eager to embrace tennis and help celebrate and grow the sport," she said.

Martina Navratilova: "I speak my mind way too much"

Martina Navratilova speaking to the press at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova is known for her outspoken nature and showing support for causes she holds close, such as women's empowerment, LGBTQ rights, and gun control, among others.

Previously, Navratilova has expressed that she has an interest in pursuing a career in politics, acknowledging that her speaking her mind might have hindered her success in that realm. According to the former World No. 1, her commitment to speaking the truth might not have been well-received by the political office.

"I am. I’ve been asked many times. But I think truth doesn’t work in politics you know I speak my mind way too much. I think maybe as a guy you can get away with it but as a woman, I just don’t know, but I think I am too old for that," Martina Navratilova said on the 'On with Kara Swisher' podcast.

Martina Navratilova also revealed that if she were younger, she would have eagerly ventured into politics, as she believes she would possess the energy required to thrive in the demanding political arena

"20 years ago, I wish I…, if I was 20 years younger I would run. But I don’t have the energy for it now, and the skin. Really it’s just too nasty," she added.