"Being pregnant should not be this dangerous" - Martina Navratilova reacts to Supreme Court allowing Idaho's abortion ban even in medical emergencies

Martina Navratilova recently reacted to the American Supreme Court granting permission to the state of Idaho to enforce an abortion ban which will impose penalties on doctors conducting abortions in emergencies.

The enforcement of this ban entails severe consequences, including criminal penalties that could result in imprisonment for up to five years for those performing the abortions. Professionals found to have violated this law might also face the revocation of their working licenses.

In an official statement, President Joe Biden expressed concern over the Supreme Court's order, emphasizing its potential to jeopardize the well-being of women in Idaho.

"Supreme Court order allows Idaho’s extreme abortion ban to go back into effect and denies women critical emergency abortion care required by federal law," Biden said. "Health care decisions should be made by women and their doctors, not politicians."

Reacting to news of the Supreme Court's ruling, former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova expressed her strong disapproval, likening the ban to a "war on women." She added that being pregnant in 2024 should not be "dangerous."

"And the war on women continues.’ Being pregnant should not be this dangerous… not here, not I. 2024," Navratilova wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova on Iga Swiatek: "She’s got the potential to be kind of like Nadal"

Martina Navratilova speaks to the press at the 2021 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova recently stated that Iga Swiatek has the potential to emulate Rafael Nadal. Speaking to the WTA ahead of the 2024 Australian Open, she opined that the Pole could become a significantly more dangerous player if she were to start moving forward on the court and playing closer to the net.

Navratilova believes that the World No. 1 possesses the necessary skills and finesse to excel in this style of play and be more like Rafael Nadal.

"How good will she [Iga Swiatek] be if she starts going forward? Ridiculous. I think she’s got the potential to be kind of like Nadal. She’s got those soft hands -- she just doesn’t seem confident to use them," Navratilova said.

Navratilova recalled Nadal's hesitancy in moving up to the net when he first began but noted that the Spaniard improved in that area as his career progressed. She believes Swiatek could follow a similar trajectory.

"When Nadal came up, he was allergic to the net, didn’t have a slice. And then he developed all of that. I think she has such a curious mind and she’ll want to improve that," she said.

"Hard to believe, but she’s got a lot of places she can get better. Her so-called weaknesses can become strengths. Not backing away from the net, she can be even more dominant," she added.