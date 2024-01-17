Tennis legends Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert have written a scathing letter to WTA CEO Steve Simon opposing the WTA Finals' expected move to Saudi Arabia.

Talk of the season-ending championship of the WTA tour being moved to the Middle Eastern nation has gathered steam ever since Jeddah was announced as the host of the ATP Next Gen Finals from 2023 to 2027.

It was reported last year that the women's tour was prepared to announce that the 2023 WTA Finals would be held in Riyadh, before deciding on Cancun as the host after coming under criticism from all corners, most notably from former World No. 1s Navratilova and Evert.

With several players' agents being told unofficially that the WTA finals will be eventually held in Riyadh, Navratilova and Evert wrote a letter to Simon outlining their thoughts on the matter and presented several reasons for why it would be a bad move.

"The WTA was founded on fairness and equality to empower women in a male dominated world. In short, the WTA should represent values which sit in stark contrast to those of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Not only is this a country where women are not seen as equal, it is a country which criminalises the LGBTQ community," they wrote, according to Sports Illustrated.

"A country whose long term record on human rights and basic freedoms has been a matter of international concern for decades. Taking the WTA finals to Saudi Arabia would represent taking a significant step backwards, to the detriment of the WTA, women’s sports and women. We ask the WTA to give thought to all these considerations," they added.

Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert have always been vocal in opposing WTA Finals' move to Saudi Arabia

Navratilova has gone on record saying that the WTA leadership will give in to the demands of financial giants Saudi Arabia sooner or later. She also opined that it was too soon to begin talks with the Middle Eastern nation regarding a potential collaboration as women still had "essentially no rights" in the country.

Eighteen-time Major winner Evert has stated that the WTA is all about equality and urged the organization to do the right thing instead of chasing money. She also urged the players to take a close look at the culture, laws, and treatment of women in Saudi Arabia before deciding to play in the country.

Besides Navratilova and Evert, several players, both past and present, have also voiced their opinions on the issue in recent months. Former ATP World No. 1 John McEnroe opined that Saudi Arabia hosting the WTA Finals was "laughable", but added that he won't be surprised if it eventually happens.

Current WTA World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, however, remained coy on the issue last year, stating that she would voice her thoughts only after WTA officially announced the move.

Most recently, Caroline Wozniacki addressed the topic at an Australian Open press conference, stating that the tournament will inevitably be held in the Middle East and that everyone should see it as an opportunity to do good in a country that has a sketchy human rights record.