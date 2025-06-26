Aryna Sabalenka playfully asks 'Wimbledon dress code' question as she flaunts bold new look at SW19

Aryna Sabalenka, the reigning WTA No. 1 in singles, recently asked a playful question revolving around Wimbledon's dress code after undergoing a bold makeover at SW19. Among the four tennis Majors, the Wimbledon Championships happen to be the most rigid in terms of the dress code for players.
On Wednesday, June 25, Sabalenka took to her Instagram and shared two pictures. In them, the Belarusian could be seen flaunting a new look, even though she didn't mention the reason behind the radical makeover. The look featured the three-time Grand Slam champion sporting jet black eyelash extensions. She also had bright red lipstick on along with an all-white jacket. She accessorized the look using green ornamentation and nailpolish.
Sticking to her signature playful style, Aryna Sabalenka captioned the post:
"Does this fit the Wimbledon dress code? 🤔😂"
On a more serious note, the Wimbledon Championships decided in 2023 to allow women to wear colored ball shorts under their all-white skirts. The decision stemmed from longstanding concerns among women's tennis players about playing at the grass Major while being on their periods. Sabalenka welcomed the decision with open arms.
"It's really cool to have an option at Wimbledon" - Aryna Sabalenka at 2023 edition of prestigious grass Major
Before 2023, Wimbledon was extremely strict about its dress code for players, including the women. However, from the 2023 edition of the grass Major, the tournament chose to allow women some leeway in terms of wearing colored shorts under their all-white tennis dresses. Following her first-round win at the prestigious event two years ago, Aryna Sabalenka voiced her approval of the move, saying:
"I really like that we still keep playing in the white clothes, but I really like that we have an option for the shorts. I think like dark green shorts looks really cool on the grass. It’s really cool to have an option at the Wimbledon."
Sabalenka's sentiments were echoed by her WTA Tour rival, Elena Rybakina, who said:
"I think it’s good to have an option. But the same time I was also fine with all white. I mean, it’s just I think changes are good, and we still have the same tradition to be in full white. It’s just maybe little adjustment. Overall I think it’s good, yeah."
Sabalenka is the No. 1 seed in the women's singles main draw of this year's Wimbledon Championships. So far this year, the Belarusian reached the finals of the Australian Open and Roland Garros, but lost on both occasions.