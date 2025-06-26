Wimbledon 2025 women's singles seeds: Aryna Sabalenka top seed, followed by Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula

The countdown for Wimbledon 2025 continues, with the season's third Major set to get underway from June 30. The leading ladies of the women's tour are set to battle it out over the next fortnight for the biggest prize in tennis. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka leads the pack as the top seed for this year's edition.
Sabalenka will hope third time's the charm after suffering heartbreaking losses in the finals of the season's first two Majors. Coco Gauff, the woman who beat her in the French Open final, will be seeded second here. She made headlines with her Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon 2019 as a 15-year-old, ousting Venus Williams en route to the fourth round.
However, two Major titles later, Gauff has only matched her debut showing at the All England Club over the years. something she will be keen to amend. Her compatriot Jessica Pegula will be the third seed, followed by last year's runner-up Jasmine Paolini as the fourth seed. Zheng Qinwen and reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys will be the fifth and sixth seeds respectively.
Teen sensation Mirra Andreeva will be seeded seventh, with Iga Swiatek right behind her as the eighth seed. This will be the Pole's lowest seeding since she was also the eighth seed at the French Open 2021. Paula Badosa will be the ninth seed, while last year's quarterfinalist Emma Navarro will be the 10th seed.
Sofia Kenin, Amanda Anisimova among the other American women to be seeded at Wimbledon 2025
A total of eight American women will be seeded at Wimbledon 2025. Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys and Emma Navarro will be among the top 10 seeds. Amanda Anisimova follows them as the 13th seed, along with Sofia Kenin (28th), Ashlyn Krueger (31st) and McCartney Kessler (32nd).
Elena Rybakina, who reigned supreme at the All England Club in 2022, will be the 11th seed this time. She has been one of the most consistent players at the tournament and hasn't lost prior to the fourth round since her debut in 2021.
Two-time Wimbledon semifinalist Elina Svitolina will be the 14th seed. Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova will be seeded 17th. She's having quite the run at the Eastbourne Open at the moment, saving multiple match points in her first two matches to reach the quarterfinals.
Other notable players to be seeded include Karolina Muchova (15th), Daria Kasatkina (16th), Jelena Ostapenko (20th), last year's semifinalist Donna Vekic (22nd), Marta Kostyuk (26th) and Leylah Fernandez (29th).
Here's the complete list of seeded players in women's singles at Wimbledon 2025. Seedings are based on the WTA rankings for the week of June 23.