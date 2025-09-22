Aryna Sabalenka poses in colorful bikini outfit, captures boyfriend Georgios' attention as she shows off her 'work-life balance'

Aryna Sabalenka finally won her first Grand Slam of the year when she defeated Amanda Anisimova in straight sets to lift the 2025 US Open title. The 27-year-old is currently enjoying the leisure of her life with her friends and boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis.On Sunday, Sabalenka dropped her latest vacation photodump, including some photos in tennis gear and others enjoying off-court life. The photodump offers an insight into Sabalenka's activities on and off the court. In one photo, she is snapped from behind, as the Belarusian looks towards the sea in a colorful bikini. She also posted a mirror selfie with her team.In one photo, she beautifully captures the sunset in a scenic environment by the water. There was also a clip where her boyfriend decorated her room with balloons and momentos to celebrate an occasion.&quot;Work life balance 🤗&quot; Sabalenka captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUnder the comments section, Sabalenka's boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, dropped some emojis to sum up his reaction to the post. He added a Greek flag and a turtle emoji. Sabalenka replied with her own string of emojis: the poop emoji, a shrugging gesture and a red heart.Comments sectionAryna Sabalenka opens up about BF Georgios Frangulis following US Open triumphAfter defending her US Open title against Amanda Anisimova, Aryna Sabalenka paid an emotional and heartfelt tribute to Georgios Frangulis' support. She described it as truly irreplaceable. She said:&quot;His support means a lot to me and the way he supports me, nobody ever did and it's just amazing and now I cannot wait to go, celebrate and enjoy this trophy together.&quot;After she won her match point against Anisimova, the Belarusian dropped to her knees and the first person she went to after shaking hands with her opponent was Frangulis and the duo shared a passionate kiss to mark the moment.After the trophy presentation was completed, Sabalenka was shown a video of Frangulis calling her &quot;Queen of New York&quot; and &quot;queen of my heart,&quot; adding:&quot;You are so freaking amazing. I love you.&quot;Sabalenka admitted that these words mean a lot to her. Even during the tournament, the World No. 1 has always acknowledged the support of the Brazilian entrepreneur.“It’s very important for me and I am really happy to have him by my side always supporting doing his stuff outside of tennis community and bringing the best support for me. That’s why I am able to bring my best tennis,” Sabalenka said after winning her fourth round at the US Open.Sabalenka is enjoying the downtime before she gets back on the court for the Asian Swing.