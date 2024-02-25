Aryna Sabalenka on possibility of having kids in future: "I'll let the universe decide this"

Aryna Sabalenka recently opened up on the possibility of her having kids.

Sabalenka, fresh off her splendid title defense at the Australian Open, suffered a shock exit in her opening match at the Dubai Tennis Championships. She is now preparing herself for the upcoming Sunshine Double.

The Belarusian is very active on social media and loves to interact with her fans frequently. The World No. 2 recently conducted a Q&A session on Instagram, where she answered some questions asked by her fans.

In one of the questions, a fan asked Sabalenka if she would want to have kids. The 25-year-old responded by stating that she does want kids and said that she might have one in three, five or 10 years. Sabalenka then joked that she would let the universe decide the right time.

“Yes I do maybe in 5 years or 10. Or maybe in 3, I’ll let the universe decide this,” the Belarusian said.

Aryna Sabalenka's Instagram Story

It is interesting to note that the former World No.1's boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov has three sons - Daniel, Alexander, and Stefan from a previous relationship. In a previous Q&A session, Sabalenka was asked how she would fare as a stepmother, to which the Belarusian replied:

"I don't know … I guess yes. Stefan loves me."

She also added a photo of Stefan kissing her on the forehead.

Aryna Sabalenka & Taylor Fritz are all set to defend the Eisenhower Cup

Aryna Sabalenka & Taylor Fritz

Aryna Sabalenka will partner up with Taylor Fritz once again as the duo will try to defend their Eisenhower Cup on March 5 at the 2024 Indian Wells.

The Eisenhower Cup is a one-night exhibition event where the top ATP and WTA players form eight teams to compete in mixed doubles matches. The matches will consist of first to ten-point tiebreak matches with the loser being eliminated. There will be a total of seven matches played.

Sabalenka and Fritz defeated Belinda Bencic and Stan Wawrinka 10-4, Ons Jabeur and Casper Ruud 10-8, and Iga Swiatek and Hubert 10-8 in the finals to clinch the title last year.

Sabalenka came up short against Elena Rybakina in the finals of the Indian Wells last year, losing 7-6(11), 6-4. Aryna Sabalenka will look to go one step further and win the title this year.

Indian Wells will begin on March 6.