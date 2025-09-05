Aryna Sabalenka reached the women's singles final at the US Open for the third straight year after she came back from a set down to beat Jessica Pegula in the pair's semifinal clash on Thursday, August 4. In the aftermath of the result, the Belarusian answered a variety of questions fielded by reporters at a press conference.

Ad

One of the things she was quizzed about was her controversial take on her loss to Coco Gauff in this year's Roland Garros final, and if she would have produced something similar had she lost to Pegula at Flushing Meadows. Through her answer, Sabalenka vowed to "never" display such behavior again.

"What happened in Paris is definitely not going to happen here. Never (again). I learned that lesson and I will never behave that way. It's not me, you know? I was super emotional. I let the emotions take control over me and it's not who I am and it's never going to happen again," Sabalenka said.

Ad

Trending

Aryna Sabalenka also talked about how she would feel if she manages to successfully defend her US Open crown. The Belarusian added:

"It's going to feel amazing (to win the US Open again). I'm super excited to give myself another opportunity, another final, and if I'm able to hold that trophy, it's going to mean a lot for me, and I'll be just the happiest person on Earth probably."

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka sends word of caution to Nick Kyrgios as Battle of the Sexes inches closer; addresses potentially clashing against Naomi Osaka in US Open final

Aryna Sabalenka during a press conference at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)

In the same press conference, Aryna Sabalenka went on to assess her upcoming Battle of the Sexes match against Nick Kyrgios, which is slated to take place early next year. Kyrgios, in a recent interview, implied that he won't have to play anywhere near his best to come out on top against the WTA No. 1.

Ad

"I think it's a cool idea, you know. I think it's going to be spectacular to watch. It's going to be fun, especially against someone like Nick. And like he said in another interview that I generally think I'm going to win, and I'll definitely go out there and try my best to kick his a**," Sabalenka said.

Ad

She was also asked what the potential consequence would be if she faces Naomi Osaka in the US Open final given the fact that she and the Japanese are represented by the same agent.

"I was just asking because it's like a couple, wife and husband. So I was like, thinking are they going to you know? (gestures by moving her hands away from each other), but obviously no, they're not going to sit in the match," the Belarusian added.

At the time of writing, Osaka's semifinal clash against Amanda Anisimova is ongoing, with the Japanese having won the first set 7-6(4).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More