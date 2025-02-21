Aryna Sabalenka quips about resorting to tequila, blame game, and sugar after on-court heartbreaks as she leaves Dubai

Aryna Sabalenka opened up about how she handles her loss at tournaments in a recent update. The Belarusian player is presently gearing up for the upcoming tournaments in the season.

Ad

Sabalenka recently competed at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where she couldn't advance further than the second round after being bested by Clara Tauson, 6-3, 6-2. Ahead of this, she participated in the Qatar Open, where she faced another heartbreaking loss after being defeated in the very first round against Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Shortly after championships in Dubai, while returning home, Sabalenka recently did a Q&A session on her Instagram stories with her fans. One of them asked about what she does with her team to improve after losing a match. Joking about blaming her team for the loss, having tequila, she revealed the real answer, writing:

Ad

Trending

"Going shopping, eating sugar, a bit of drinking my fav tequila. Seriously, I blame them for losing and we are good. But for real, we go and work harder to fix and improve my game."

Sabalenka’s Instagram story (@arynasabalenka)

Along with this, she was asked several questions about whether she wants to visit any country but hasn't yet. To this, she replied:

Ad

"Braziiiil."

Sabalenka’s Instagram story (@arynasabalenka)

Following this, one of her fans asked whether she likes reading books, to which she replied:

Ad

"So embarrassed to say that... But I get tired after few pages, but sometimes maybe ones in few years I start reading a lot but enthusiasm quickly fades."

Sabalenka’s Instagram story (@arynasabalenka)

The Australian Open was Sabalenka's second event in 2025.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka opened up about the mistake that made her lose the Australian Open

The Australian Open was Aryna Sabalenka's second event of the 2025 season, where she reached the finals after besting some of the top-notch athletes. However, in the last round, she was bested by Madison Keys and fell short in defending the title. Shortly after this, she sat in an interview with Reuters, opening up about her mistake that led to her loss in the tournament.

Ad

"I would have tried not to out-hit her but to play more tactically and probably the most important thing, but to boldly go after the ball," Aryna Sabalenka said.

"Now it's tough to say what the most important lesson is, because the match was so complete. It may be to adapt during the warm-up, so that you go out on court as charged as possible, so that you can move around from the very beginning."

Sabalenka commenced her 2025 season by competing at the Brisbane International, where she bested Polina Kudermetova in the finals to bag the title of the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback