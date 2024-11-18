Aryna Sabalenka relishes "healthy pancakes" made by boyfriend Georgios Frangulis; couple show off matching Nike sneakers after returning from Paris

Aryna Sabalenka recently indulged in some “healthy" pancakes made by her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis. She also showed off the matching Nike sneakers she and Frangulis have been sporting since returning from their vacation in Paris.

Sabalenka has had an exceptional 2024 season, clinching four titles - two Grand Slam titles and two WTA 1000 titles. She began her year by winning the 2024 Australian Open, defeating Zheng Qinwen in the final

The World No.1 then won the Cincinnati Open and the US Open titles by triumphing over Jessica Pegula on both occasions. Her last title of the season came at the Wuhan Open, where she overcame Zheng Qinwen in the final.

Aryna Sabalenka wrapped up her 2024 WTA season by competing at the WTA Finals in Riyadh. She defeated players like Zheng Qinwen, Jasmine Paolini, and Elena Rybakina in the group stage matches before falling to eventual champion Coco Gauff in the semifinals.

Following her campaign in Saudi Arabia, Sabalenka jetted off to Paris for some well-deserved relaxation. Aryna was accompanied by her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, and she shared a series of photos on social media capturing their time away in France.

“Where you go, I go ❤️ @georgiosfrangulis," Sabalenka captioned her Instagram story.

The couple since then have made their way to Miami, Florida. Aryna Sabalenka recently took to social media to share a picture of a stack of decadent pancakes which she revealed were prepared by Frangulis.

The Belarusian also shared a picture of them donning "matching" Nike sneakers.

“Healthy pancakes by @georgiosfrangulis. I think by the end of my time off I'll be like +10kg 😂 😂 😂 😂," Sabalenka captioned her Instagram story.

“Matching," she added.

Aryna Sabalenka's Instagram stories

Aryna Sabalenka on her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis: “He is my biggest support, really happy to have him by my side”

Aryna Sabalenka and her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis at WTA Finals 2024 [Source: Getty]

Earlier this year, while speaking with PEOPLE magazine, Aryna Sabalenka expressed that she was "really happy" in having her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, by her side. She mentioned that he always "cheers" her up.

“Really happy to have him by my side, always cheering me up, always making sure that we are doing some fun stuff,” Sabalenka said.

Calling Frangulis her "biggest support," the Belarusian added:

“I make sure I kind of forget about tennis and focus on the good things and enjoy my life. Even when things are going wrong in my career. So yeah, he is my biggest support and yeah, really happy to have him by my side,” she added.

In addition to winning four titles this year, Sabalenka also achieved three runner-up finishes at the 2024 Brisbane International, Madrid Open, and the Italian Open. She ended the year as the World No.1 for the first time in her career.

