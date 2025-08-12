Aryna Sabalenka reveals how Emma Raducanu made her 'feel old' during intense Cincinnati Open showdown

Aryna Sabalenka has revealed that she came to a startling realization about her age during her thrilling battle with Emma Raducanu at the 2025 Cincinnati Open. The Belarusian made the amusing remarks while revealing how she coped with the sweltering heat during the match.

Ad

Sabalenka and Raducanu engaged in a riveting showdown for a spot in the fourth round of the WTA 1000 event. The World No. 1 eventually emerged victorious in the closely contested three-hour and nine-minute encounter, claiming a 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-6(5) victory to keep her title defense alive in Cincinnati.

During an appearance on the Tennis Channel after her hard-fought win, Aryna Sabalenka opened up about how she dealt with the oppressive heat while remaining focused on the tough contest. Despite being just 27 years old, the three-time Grand Slam champion admitted that she felt "old" under the demanding conditions.

Ad

Trending

Sabalenka's feelings about aging were heightened when she noticed 22-year-old Emma Raducanu brimming with energy while she herself struggled to catch her breath.

"The whole time I've been thinking this is what they call aging. I was like, 'This is how it feels to be old.' I looked at Emma and she was pumped and ready to play the next point and I was still trying to recover my breath. I was like, 'What's going on?' I couldn't believe I'm getting old. I looked at Jason (fitness coach), didn't say anything, but we need to do something because I'm getting old," Aryna Sabalenka said (1:42).

Ad

The World No. 1 also revealed how she managed to get her breathing under control in the difficult circumstances and come away with the win.

"I was just trying to control my breath. I was just trying to do those slow exhales, just make sure I can breathe normal. And I was hoping that I'm going to be able to stay there in these conditions and get the win," she added.

Ad

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka to take on Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in Cincinnati Open 4R

Aryna Sabalenka - Source: Getty

Following her stellar win over Emma Raducanu, Aryna Sabalenka will lock horns with Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the fourth round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open. Bouzas Maneiro defeated Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-1 to set up a meeting with the World No. 1.

Ad

Sabalenka will head into the clash with an advantage, having claimed a 6-3, 7-5 win over the Spaniard in their sole previous encounter at this year's Australian Open. If the Belarusian wins once more, she will take on Madison Keys or the winner of the match between Elena Rybakina and Elise Mertens in the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event.

Aryna Sabalenka's potential semifinal opponents include Iga Swiatek and Anna Kalinskaya. The 27-year-old will be aiming to defend her title in Cincinnati for a major confidence boost before arriving at the US Open as the defending champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvi Mehra Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this. Know More