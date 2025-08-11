Fear of player safety rises at Cincinnati Open as Felix Auger-Aliassime's opponent Arthur Rinderknech nearly passes out from stifling heat

In a shocking instance at the Cincinnati Open, French tennis star Arthur Rinderknech collapsed while playing Felix Auger-Aliassime in his third round match. This incident forced him to retire during the second set of the match and raised concerns for player safety in the sweltering Midwest heat.The heat at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio rose to 88°F on Monday, August 11, making the conditions very difficult to play in for those competing. As a result, players struggled to cope with the conditions. This was also noticable earlier in the day, Daniil Medvedev turned to unusual methods to help himself cool down.Rinderknech dropped the first set against Auger-Aliassime and was tied 2-2 in the second, when he grabbed a towel and went to take his seat. While doing so, he fell on his back in the middle of the court as medics rushed to help him.Shortly after, he was able to return to the match but that did not last long. Just two games later, Rinderknech was forced to retire from the match amid the intense heat at the Cincinnati Open.Felix Auger-Aliassime led the match 7-6(4), 4-2 and the victory allowed him to advance to the Round of 16 of the tournament.Alexander Zverev highlighted difference in Cincinnati Open playing conditions with US OpenAlexander Zverev addressed how he is confused with the difference of the conditions in Ohio (Cincinnati Open) and the US Open. The World No.3's concern stems from the fact that many players assess their performance in the tournament to prepare for the final Grand Slam of the season. However, he indicated that the difference doesn't allow a justifiable assessment.During a pre-tournament press conference, Zverev admitted to not understanding how the surface has become slow in comparison to how it used to be in the past. He also expressed his displeasure at the surface but kept his hopes up for a positive run.&quot;Cincinnati was a very fast tournament in the past, but it's become extremely slow now. I'm not sure what the reason behind this is the choice, especially since in New York the courts will be very fast again. I'm not a huge fan of this surface. I just hope to play good tennis and get as far as possible,&quot; he stated.Zverev, who is third seed at the Cincinnati Open, ousted Nishesh Basavareddy in the second round and will face Brandon Nakashima in his next match.