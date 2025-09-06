  • home icon
  • Aryna Sabalenka's $50,000-worth jewellery accessories in US Open final vs Amanda Anisimova: Looking into World No. 1's bold NY fashion statement

Aryna Sabalenka's $50,000-worth jewellery accessories in US Open final vs Amanda Anisimova: Looking into World No. 1's bold NY fashion statement

By Rohit
Modified Sep 06, 2025 14:57 GMT
2025 US Open - Day 4
Aryna Sabalenka at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka is stealing the spotlight at the US Open 2025, and it's not just because of her tennis. The World No. 1 and defending champion is through to her third consecutive final in New York, where she's up against home favorite Amanda Anisimova. She has let her racket do all the talking over the past two weeks, though her choice of accessories have also made quite an impression.

This is Sabalenka's eighth main draw appearance at the US Open. To mark the occasion, Material Good, a luxury boutique offering jewelry and other grandiose items, has crafted some exquisite pieces for her to wear at the season's final Major. She will don a couple of custom necklaces from the 'Material Good x Aryna Exclusive' collection for her championship round showdown against Anisimova as well.

To commemorate Sabalenka's eighth appearance, Material Good designed a custom choker for her with eight stones, which has seven pear shaped diamonds and one imperial topaz. The choker is priced at $28,500.

The other piece features a cushion-cut tourmaline, which is set in eight prongs. This is available for $21,950. She's also got custom earrings to go with her neckwear. The simple yet elegant diamond earring studs, 'The Aryna Studs', are available for $2,500, while 'The Aryna Jacket', which has eight diamonds in each earring, is priced at $13,650.

Material Good also shared a post on Instagram regarding the collection. They also showered praises on Sabalenka, stating that they were honored to collaborate with her.

"A true embodiment of Material Good-strength, individuality, and presence-Aryna brings these pieces to life. We're honored to design for such a force and look forward to watching her command the court in MG," Material Good on Instagram.
While Sabalenla's rocking some opulent jewelry at the moment, she'll definitely have something even better saved up for her post-match photoshoot if she wins the title. She was a vision in red while flaunting her trophy in New York last year, and she'll aim to one-up her previous look this time.

Aryna Sabalenka to meet Amanda Anisimova in the US Open 2025 final

Aryna Sabalenka at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)
Aryna Sabalenka at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Amanda Anisimova stands between Aryna Sabalenka and a successful title defense at the US Open 2025. The latter could become the first player since Serena Williams to win consecutive titles in New York, when she won her third title on the trot in 2014.

Sabalenka and Anisimova are familiar rivals, having crossed paths on nine occasions prior to this. They've already met twice this year, with each player winning one encounter.

Sabalenka came out on top in straight sets at the French Open, while Anisimova had the last laugh at Wimbledon, winning their semifinal duel in three sets. The American leads their rivalry 6-3, and has a 2-1 record on hardcourts.

Sabalenka will be keen to avoid another loss to her younger rival, especially in light of her heartbreaking losses at the Majors this year. She also finished as the runner-up to Madison Keys and Coco Gauff at the Australian Open and the French Open respectively. With this being her final opportunity to win a Major this year, she will be eager to give it her all.

Edited by Rohit
