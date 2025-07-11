Aryna Sabalenka’s boyfriend Georgios consoles Belarusian with loving message after Wimbledon heartbreak

Irrespective of failure or success, Aryna Sabalenka can rest assured that her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, will always love her. On Thursday, the Belarusian's spirited Wimbledon run came to a stop after she lost against America's Amanda Anisimova in three straight sets, 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, in the semifinal at Centre Court.
Sabalenka was the top seed of the tournament; thus, her loss to World No. 13 came as a shock and left many disappointed. After the game, Sabalenka took to Instagram and posted multiple photos from her time at Wimbledon. She shared her gratitude towards the tournament in her caption, which read:
"Thank you @wimbledon for a special two weeks filled with great atmosphere and great opponents. I’m grateful I was able to compete this year and I will see you next year. 🍓🤍🌱"
Multiple fans from all across the tennis world congratulated her for the spirited run, but the one comment that will give Sabalenka confidence is the lovely message from her boyfriend, Georgios. Her boyfriend only had two words to say following her semifinal heartbreak. He wrote:
"Te Amo," which means "I love you."
Georgios, who is the founder and CEO of Oakberry, with Greek-Brazilian roots, was a steadfast presence throughout her campaign in London. He would regularly drop into the comments section and regularly cheered for Aryna Sabalenka to do well.
Aryna Sabalenka's "hate relationship" with Wimbledon continues
Aryna Sabalenka has won both the Australian Open and the US Open once each and has even been to the final of the French Open once, just a couple of months back. However, for some reason, she hasn't been able to crack the women's singles finals at Wimbledon.
Thursday's loss marked her third straight semifinal exit from Wimbledon. After the loss, Sabalenka candidly admitted the match left her in a “hate relationship” with Wimbledon.
“Losing sucks, you know?” she said. “You always feel like you want to die, you don’t want to exist any more, and this is the end of your life. Every time you compete at that tournament, and you get to the last stages, you think that you’re getting close to your dream. Then you lose the match, and you feel like, OK, this is the end.
“It’s tough to think about that, but I really hope so. I lost three semis, three tough ones. Then I was banned from playing [in 2022]. Then I was injured. So I have really more of a hate relationship right now with Wimbledon, but I hope that one day I will turn it around and have [that] love relationship.”
Aryna Sabalenka's match wasn't without emotions as well. At one point during the second set, Amanda Anisimova celebrated a point too early, leaving the World No. 1 "pissed off." However, she later said that the anger only motivated her. With her Wimbledon chapter crushed, at least for this year, Sabalenka aims to come back stronger next year and finally break through.