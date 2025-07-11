Aryna Sabalenka’s boyfriend Georgios consoles Belarusian with loving message after Wimbledon heartbreak

Irrespective of failure or success, Aryna Sabalenka can rest assured that her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, will always love her. On Thursday, the Belarusian's spirited Wimbledon run came to a stop after she lost against America's Amanda Anisimova in three straight sets, 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, in the semifinal at Centre Court.

Ad

Sabalenka was the top seed of the tournament; thus, her loss to World No. 13 came as a shock and left many disappointed. After the game, Sabalenka took to Instagram and posted multiple photos from her time at Wimbledon. She shared her gratitude towards the tournament in her caption, which read:

"Thank you @wimbledon for a special two weeks filled with great atmosphere and great opponents. I’m grateful I was able to compete this year and I will see you next year. 🍓🤍🌱"

Ad

Trending

Ad

Multiple fans from all across the tennis world congratulated her for the spirited run, but the one comment that will give Sabalenka confidence is the lovely message from her boyfriend, Georgios. Her boyfriend only had two words to say following her semifinal heartbreak. He wrote:

"Te Amo," which means "I love you."

Comments section

Georgios, who is the founder and CEO of Oakberry, with Greek-Brazilian roots, was a steadfast presence throughout her campaign in London. He would regularly drop into the comments section and regularly cheered for Aryna Sabalenka to do well.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka's "hate relationship" with Wimbledon continues

Aryna Sabalenka has won both the Australian Open and the US Open once each and has even been to the final of the French Open once, just a couple of months back. However, for some reason, she hasn't been able to crack the women's singles finals at Wimbledon.

Thursday's loss marked her third straight semifinal exit from Wimbledon. After the loss, Sabalenka candidly admitted the match left her in a “hate relationship” with Wimbledon.

Ad

“Losing sucks, you know?” she said. “You always feel like you want to die, you don’t want to exist any more, and this is the end of your life. Every time you compete at that tournament, and you get to the last stages, you think that you’re getting close to your dream. Then you lose the match, and you feel like, OK, this is the end.

Ad

“It’s tough to think about that, but I really hope so. I lost three semis, three tough ones. Then I was banned from playing [in 2022]. Then I was injured. So I have really more of a hate relationship right now with Wimbledon, but I hope that one day I will turn it around and have [that] love relationship.”

Aryna Sabalenka's match wasn't without emotions as well. At one point during the second set, Amanda Anisimova celebrated a point too early, leaving the World No. 1 "pissed off." However, she later said that the anger only motivated her. With her Wimbledon chapter crushed, at least for this year, Sabalenka aims to come back stronger next year and finally break through.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More