Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios Frangulis sends love to the Belarusian after her gritty win to reach Wimbledon SF

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka battled her way through savvy 37-year-old Laura Siegemund in a nearly three-hour marathon (4‑6, 6‑2, 6‑4) in the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon Championship. Supporting her and cheering her throughout the game at Centre Court on Tuesday, July 8, was her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, who is the founder of the Oakberry acai super‑foods brand.

After the Belarusian's gritty win, Frangulis shared the image of the grasscourt while expressing her love for Sabalenka.

"Te Amo (I love you)," he wrote while tagging Sabalenka's account.

Frangulis' Instagram story

After the win, Sabalenka confessed that she thought she would lose at one point, saying:

“After the first set, I was looking at my box like: ‘Guys, book the tickets. We’re about to leave.’ I was struggling because she was playing a really smart game. I made a lot of unforced errors – unnecessary ones.”

Following her quarterfinal victory, Sabalenka heads into a semifinal showdown with Amanda Anisimova. She extended her streak with a 12‑1 record in Grand Slam quarterfinals.

Aryna Sabalenka describes the impact of Georgios Frangulis during away tournaments

Aryna Sabalenka and Georgios Frangulis have been dating since early 2024, and he has been a rock in the Belarusian's away tennis tournaments. He has frequently been seen in the stands in support of Sabalenka, such as during the Madrid Open, Berlin Open, and other key events.

Before coming to Wimbledon, Sabalenka did an interview with US Weekly in June and described Frangulis's impact on her tennis journey.

"His support means so much to me,” Sabalenka said. “Being on the road and having him support me, to make me laugh and to be able to workout together, makes life on the road feel more like home.

"Traveling is hard on most people, athletes or not. The time changes, the changes in eating habits and lack of hydration makes feeling your best difficult," she added.

Being away from loved ones is hard, and Sabalenka knows this. She endured a tough experience after her ex-boyfriend and former ice-hockey player Konstantin Koltsov died of suicide in Miami while Sabalenka was playing tennis.

“Looking back I definitely think that I should have just stopped and just separated myself from tennis, just have a little break, recharge and start things over again," she said.

A supportive partner can make all the difference in tennis, and Aryna Sabalenka is reaping the benefits of having one in Georgios Frangulis.

