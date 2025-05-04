Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios can't get enough of Belarusian's smile as he lovingly celebrates her Madrid Open triumph

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios Frangulis lovingly celebrated the Belarusian's 2025 Madrid Open title triumph. Sabalenka defeated Coco Gauff in the final to win the title in Madrid for the third time in her career.
On Saturday, May 3, Sabalenka and Gauff locked horns in the Spanish capital's iconic Caja Magica for the 2025 Madrid Open women's singles title. The Belarusian won the first set 6-3, and clinched the much tighter second set 7-6(3). The victory marked the No. 1's ninth WTA 1000 title, and unsurprisingly, a jubilant Sabalenka was all smiles after her latest success.
In the aftermath of Aryna Sabalenka's victory, the Belarusian's boyfriend Georgios Frangulis took to his Instagram Stories and shared multiple posts. One of them featured the No. 1 celebrating her Madrid Open title triumph on the clay court of Estadio Manolo Santana in Caja Magica. Frangulis lovingly captioned the post:
"Meu amor (my love) did it again! Te amo (I love you) @arynasabalenka You f*cking rock!"
In another post, Frangulis shared a picture of Sabalenka smiling as she posed with the Madrid Open's women's singles trophy. The Belarusian previously lived the incredible experience of being a champion in the Spanish capital in 2021 and then again in 2023. For the caption of this particular picture, the Brazilian entrepreneur went with a starry-eyed emoji and a purple heart emoji.
A third post contained another image of the three-time Major champion all smiles as she held aloft the Madrid Open trophy with one hand after the conclusion of the trophy presentation ceremony. Here, Frangulis laid bare his love for Sabalenka's smile, writing:
"That smile 🤩"
While delivering the winner's speech, Sabalenka made a cheeky statement as she assessed potential future meetings with Gauff in finals of tournaments.
"I hope I'm going to get all of them" - Aryna Sabalenka to Coco Gauff after Madrid Open 2025 women's singles final
Aryna Sabalenka is known for keeping things playful and lighthearted during post-match interviews and speeches, and she was at it again after winning the 2025 Madrid Open title. The Belarusian told Coco Gauff that she feels "sure" that the pair are going to clash in several more finals in the coming days, months and years. However, the No. 1 cheekily laid bare her hope of winning all of them.
"I’m sure we’ll play many more times in the finals.. I hope I’m gonna get all of them. But I always enjoy fighting against you. You’re such a fighter. Happy to see you back," Sabalenka told Gauff.
Sabalenka has now won three WTA Tour-level titles in 2025; the Brisbane International, the Miami Open, and the Madrid Open. The Belarusian's next outing is set to come at this year's Italian Open in Rome.