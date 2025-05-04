Aryna Sabalenka is 'happy' about rival Coco Gauff's resurgence at Madrid Open after her struggles: Here's why

Aryna Sabalenka has shared some heartwarming words for her rival Coco Gauff after their fierce battle in the 2025 Madrid Open final. Sabalenka clinched her third title at the WTA 1000 event by claiming a 6-3, 7-6(3) victory in the blockbuster title clash.

Ad

In her winner's speech, Sabalenka extended her heartfelt congratulations to Gauff and her team for the American's stellar run in Madrid. The World No. 1 also hailed Gauff as a "fighter," as she expressed her delight at seeing the 21-year-old back in a final after a less than ideal season.

"First of all, I want to congratulate Coco and her team on an incredible couple of weeks here. I'm super happy to see you back in the finals, playing your best tennis. I’m sure we’ll play many more times in the finals, I mean I hope I’m gonna get all of them. But I always enjoy fighting against you, you’re such a fighter. Happy to see you back," Sabalenka said.

Ad

Trending

Speaking to the Tennis Channel shortly afterwards, Aryna Sabalenka explained her excitement about Coco Gauff's resurgence after her challenging struggles this season. The Belarusian disclosed that she preferred it when her rivals delivered their best tennis on the court because it prompted her to raise her own level.

The three-time Grand Slam champion also highlighted her great battles with Gauff, despite her previous losses to the 21-year-old.

"Honestly, I just love great battles and when I see my opponents playing their best tennis it always brings it to another level. I enjoy it even more. I saw she was struggling in the beginning of the year and I'm happy that she made it to the final," Sabalenka said.

Ad

"I'm happy that she's finding her rhythm and we always had like really great battles in the past and even though I lost some of them, it was great battles, it was enjoyable for me to play, for people to watch and today I'm super happy to get this win," she added.

With her victory, Aryna Sabalenka leveled her head-to-head record against Coco Gauff at 5-5 and also clinched her 20th WTA tour title.

Ad

Coco Gauff congratulates Aryna Sabalenka on her Madrid Open 2025 triumph: "You're always tough to face"

Coco Gauff - Source: Getty

In her speech, Coco Gauff graciously congratulated Aryna Sabalenka on her incredible run to the title at the Madrid Open. After acknowledging the Belarusian as a tough opponent, Gauff also commended the World No. 1 on her remarkable success this year.

Ad

"I’d like to congratulate Aryna [Sabalenka] on an incredible tournament. You’re always tough to face. Congrats to your team. The last.. well you’re always doing well... but the last four straight finals. Congrats on all the success you’ve been having," Coco Gauff said.

Gauff and Sabalenka will compete at the Italian Open next, where they will be joined by the likes of Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina. The main draw action of the WTA 1000 event is scheduled to kick off on May 6.

Both Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff will fancy their chances of winning the title in Rome, given that they made deep runs at the tournament last year. The Belarusian lost to Swiatek in the final, while Gauff was defeated by the Pole in the semifinals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvi Mehra Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this. Know More