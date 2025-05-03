Madrid Open Prize Money Breakdown: How much did 2025 champion Aryna Sabalenka and runner-up Coco Gauff earn?

The 2025 Madrid Open, which delivered some of the most scintillating tennis of the year, finally reached its conclusion on June 3, Saturday. It was Aryna Sabalenka who defeated Coco Gauff 6-3, 7-6(3) to clinch the first WTA 1000 of the European clay swing.

The two finalists of the event will be taking home some huge amounts . Sabalenka's victory in Madrid has guaranteed her a whopping prize of $1,132,785, while the runner-up will also take home $602,451. The semifinalists, second seed and defending champion Iga Swiatek, and 17th seed Elina Svitolina, will receive $334,696 for their respective runs.

Fifth seed Madison Keys, seventh seed Mirra Andreeva, 24th seed Marta Kostyuk, and Moyuka Uchijima will also receive a hefty sum of $190,521 for making it to the quarterfinals at the Madrid Open.

On the other hand, 13th seed Diana Shnaider, 19th seed Donna Vekic, Belinda Bencic, Yulia Starodutseva, Maria Sakkari, 21st seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, Anastasia Potapova, and Peyton Stearns, who made it to the fourth round, each will be rewarded with a sum of $104,012.

Third seed Jessica Pegula, sixth seed Jasmine Paolini, 10th seed Elena Rybakina, 11th seed Emma Navarro, 14th seed Daria Kasatkina, 16th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia, 18th seed Liudmila Samsonova, 27th seed Magdalena Frech, 29th seed Elise Mertens, 30th seed Anna Kalinskaya, 31st seed Linda Noskova, and others who exited in the third round will take bag a prize of $60,864.

The second round finishers, eighth seed Zheng Qinwen, 15th seed Amanda Anisimova, 20th seed Clara Tauson, 22nd seed Yulia Putintseva, 23rd seed Jelena Ostapenko, 25th seed Leylah Fernandez, 26th seed Ons Jabeur, and others will take home $35,529. Meanwhile, Katerina Siniakova, Naomi Osaka, McCartney Kessler, and others who were ousted in the opening round will receive $23,943.

It is worth noting that even the players who were eliminated in the Madrid Open qualifiers won't go home empty-handed. While those who lost in the second round of the qualifiers will get $13,904, the first round exiters will receive $7,211.

While Aryna Sabalenka is comfortably placed at the top, Coco Gauff makes a strong entry into the WTA Finals race thanks to their Madrid Open runs

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff earn massive points after their Madrid Open run - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka now boasts a comfortable lead in the WTA Finals race and is followed by the reigning Australian Open champion, Madison Keys, who has 3284 points. Mirra Andreeva with 2840 points, Iga Swiatek 2813 points, and 2483 points round up the Top 5.

Coco Gauff and Elina Svitolina have jumped six and nine places, respectively, thanks to their extremely impressive runs at the Madrid Open. It is worth noting that Svitolina also won the Open de Rouen to kick off her clay swing. The eighth and final place is currently held by Ekaterina Alexandrova, with Emma Navarro and Amanda Anisimova taking ninth and 10th spots, which will be considered as alternates.

