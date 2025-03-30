Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios hails her as a 'queen' as he adorably reacts to Belarusian's Miami Open triumph

Aryna Sabalenka was cheered on by her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis during her clash with Jessica Pegula in the 2025 Miami Open final. Frangulis shared an adorable reaction to the World No. 1 beating Pegula to clinch her maiden title at the WTA 1000 event.

Following a heartbreaking loss to Mirra Andreeva in the Indian Wells final, Sabalenka looked to bounce back strongly by emerging victorious at the Miami Open. The World No. 1 achieved her goal in impressive fashion, beating Pegula 7-5, 6-2 in the blockbuster final after a riveting one-hour and 28-minute battle.

Georgios Frangulis, who had been supporting Aryna Sabalenka at the Miami Open throughout her run, captured the aftermath of her victory on Instagram. He shared a sweet picture of the Belarusian kissing her newly won trophy and crowned her the "queen" of Miami.

"The 305 queen," he wrote.

In an amusing snap, Frangulis also posed with Sabalenka and her trophy in the locker room after her victory.

"Im taking both home tonight," he posted.

Georgios Frangulis' Instagram stories

Sabalenka's heartwarming bond with her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis and her coaching team was on display at the Hard Rock Stadium after her triumph. Frangulis joined her team in bowing down to the World No. 1 after she left the court, with the couple exchanging a romantic kiss to commemorate the occasion.

Sabalenka also emotionally addressed her team during her winner's speech, expressing her heartfelt gratitude for their support and referring to them as her family. She also reserved some touching words for her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis.

"I love you so much" - Aryna Sabalenka gives a shoutout to her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis after winning Miami Open title

Aryna Sabalenka with her boyfriend and support team - Source: Getty

During the trophy presentation at the Miami Open, Aryna Sabalenka acknowledged her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis' constant support and emphasized how much she loved him.

"And thank you, my boyfriend. I love you so much," Sabalenka said.

The World No. 1 also addressed Jessica Pegula after beating her in three straight finals and taking a 7-2 lead in their head-to-head record. Sabalenka humorously apologized for dashing the American's hopes at the WTA 1000 event and praised her as an "incredible player."

Speaking in her post-match press conference, Aryna Sabalenka disclosed that she intended to take a break in Miami for a fortnight before commencing her clay court season. She will be back in action at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, which kicks off on April 14.

