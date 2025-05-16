Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios helps Belarusian drown out Italian Open heartbreak with special Rome getaway

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios ensured that the couple's stay in Rome ended on a positive note as the two headed out for dinner in the Italian capital. The lovebirds' outing came in the aftermath of Sabalenka's heartbreaking exit from the 2025 Italian Open in the women's singles quarterfinals.

Ad

On Wednesday, May 14, Sabalenka locked horns with Zheng Qinwen in the last eight of the prestigious claycourt event's WTA 1000 tournament. The Belarusian was the overwhelming favorite to win on paper, as she came into the contest with a 6-0 win-loss head-to-head record against Zheng. Remarkably though, the Chinese star prevailed in Rome, coming out on top against the reigning No. 1 with a surprisingly straightforward 6-4, 6-3 victory.

The very next day, Aryna Sabalenka shared a picture featuring herself and boyfriend Georgios Frangulis. In it, Frangulis could be seen planting a loving kiss on Sabalenka's right cheek as the pair looked ready to have dinner at a restaurant in the Italian capital. The three-time Major champion captioned the post:

Ad

Trending

"Last dinner in (Italy) 😭"

Aryna Sabalenka's Instagram post featuring boyfriend Georgios Frangulis, dated Thursday, May 15, 2025 (Source: Instagram/arynasabalenka)

Sabalenka's loss to Zheng at the Foro Italico was marred by a controversial moment after a fan heckled the Belarusian.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka lashed out at heckler during Italian Open QF loss to Zheng Qinwen

Aryna Sabalenka during her 2025 Italian Open women's singles quarterfinal match against Zheng Qinwen (Source: Getty)

After Zheng Qinwen established a 1-0 lead in the second set, a fan in the crowd heckled Aryna Sabalenka, saying:

Ad

"Come on Aryna, play tennis"

Upon hearing the heckler's words, the World No. 1's frustrations boiled over, and she screamed out an obscenity, which the chair umpire heard.

"Shut the f**k up," Sabalenka yelled.

Unsurprisingly, the chair umpire gave Sabalenka a code violation for using an audible obscenity.

Despite her quarterfinal exit from the Italian Open, the Belarusian should be happy with the way things have turned out for her in this year's European claycourt swing. At the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, her first claycourt tournament of the year, Sabalenka finished as the runner-up with a loss to Jelena Ostapenko in the final.

Next, at the Madrid Open, the 20-time WTA Tour-level singles titlist dropped just one set on her way to the title. She defeated Coco Gauff in the final to mark her third Madrid Open title triumph. The Belarusian's next outing is set to come at the year's second Grand Slam tournament, the French Open, where she will surely be among the favorites for the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More