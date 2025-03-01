Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios looks at her in admiration as she turns heads at luxury watch brand's 150 years celebration

World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka was seen at the 150th anniversary party of the Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet. The Belarusian was seen with her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis at the event.

Sabalenka became the brand ambassador of the prestigious luxury watch company back in September 2024. This news made the headlines just after the Belarusian had put together a stellar campaign at the US Open, winning her third Major title. She was seen wearing one of Audemars Piguet's signature items, a Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph in New York.

The Belarusian was seen wearing the luxury brand in Melbourne at the Australian Open as well. Sabalenka wore two Royal Oak Mini watches during her campaign in Melbourne which ended in a heartbreaking loss against Madison Keys in the final.

At their 150-year party, Sabalenka was seen with her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis. The two have been dating for some time now, and the pictures from the party on the Belarusian's social media captured the two of them enjoying their evening. Sabalenka expressed her gratitude for being a part of the Audemars Piguet brand.

"Celebrating 150 years of @audemarspiguet..Honored to be a part of the AP family" posted Sabalenka on Instagram

Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios Frangulis is the owner of Oakberry, a superfood brand. The Brazilian is often seen at the World No. 1's matches, cheering her on.

Aryna Sabalenka will be in action at the Sunshine double

In picture: Aryna Sabalenka (Getty)

The 2025 season has been a mixed bag for Aryna Sabalenka so far. The Belarusian started strongly, winning a title in Brisbane and reaching the final at the Australian Open. However, since her loss against Madison Keys, the World No. 1 has looked out of sorts.

In the WTA 1000 events in Doha and Dubai, Sabalenka was the top seed, but could not make a deep run at any of the events. She lost the first match in Doha to Ekaterina Alexandrova. In Dubai, she was comprehensively beaten by Clara Tauson, who is not a player Sabalenka should be easily beaten by.

Sabalenka's next on-court assignments will be the WTA 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami, famously known as the "Sunshine Double" across the ATP and the WTA calendars. The Belarusian has a decent record in Indian Wells, having reached the final in 2023, where she lost against Elena Rybakina in the final.

Her record in Miami is not encouraging as she has two quarterfinal appearances in 2021 and 2023. She lost against Ashleigh Barty and Soaran Cirstea respectively.

