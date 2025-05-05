Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios pens loving messages for Belarusian as she celebrates 27th birthday days after Madrid Open glory

Aryna Sabalenka recently turned 27, and to celebrate the milestone, her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis sent her a series of loving messages. The Belarusian's latest birthday was made even more special by the fact that she clinched the 2025 Madrid Open women's singles title shortly before.
On Saturday, May 3, Sabalenka locked horns with Coco Gauff at Caja Magica's iconic Estadio Manolo Santana for the women's singles final of the 2025 Madrid Open. Even though the reigning WTA No. 1 was tested at times by the American, ultimately, it was the three-time Major winner who emerged victorious with a 6-3, 7-6(3) win. It marked Sabalenka's third title triumph in the Spanish capital. She had previously become champion in Madrid in 2021 and 2023.
Georgios Frangulis, the Brazilian entrepreneur who began dating Aryna Sabalenka in early 2024, shared three Instagram Stories to user in the Belarusian's 27th birthday on Monday, May 5. Each of them consisted of heartwarming messages that featured a mix of English and Portuguese.
"Happy birthday meu amorzao da minha vida (the love of my life) @arynasabalenka," Frangulis wrote in his first post.
"Te amo (I love you) @arynasabalenka," he captioned the second post, which also featured a bit of Greek. Frangulis' family originally hails from Thessaloniki, Greece.
The third post featured a picture of Sabalenka and Frangulis adorably kissing each other in the aftermath of the Belarusian winning the 2024 US Open women's singles title. The Brazilian captioned this particular post:
"Keep rocking meu amor (my love) 27th will be even better @arynasabalenka"
In late April, Sabalenka joked about the present she desires for her 27th birthday.
Aryna Sabalenka delivered hilarious "botox" response to question about desired 27th birthday gift
During her 2025 Madrid Open participation, Aryna Sabalenka was approached by BB Tennis for a brief interview. Here, the Belarusian joked that she would like a botox treatment for her 27th birthday to stop reminding herself of her biological aging.
"I don't know what I'll wish for myself it seems to me just not to be afraid to be yourself that's all and not to look at this scary number in the passport, so more botox," Sabalenka said.
Sabalenka's next competitive outing is set to come at another WTA 1000 event, the 2025 Italian Open. The Belarusian finished as the runner-up in Rome last year to rival Iga Swiatek.